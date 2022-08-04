ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nootbaar's game-ending single lifts Cardinals over Cubs 4-3

By WARREN MAYES ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago
Read on www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Former quarterback ‘magician’ Tyler Johnson navigates Bucs’ wideout competition

TAMPA — Tom Lachermeier was convinced Tyler Johnson didn’t actually read anything at all during zone-read plays. The North Community (Minn.) High School quarterback wouldn’t lock eyes with defensive ends. He just received the snap and started running. It became something Lachermeier, the quarterbacks coach, joked about with Johnson, who didn’t necessarily need to see where linemen went. The now-Bucs receiver could maneuver around them regardless.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy