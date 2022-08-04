TAMPA — Tom Lachermeier was convinced Tyler Johnson didn’t actually read anything at all during zone-read plays. The North Community (Minn.) High School quarterback wouldn’t lock eyes with defensive ends. He just received the snap and started running. It became something Lachermeier, the quarterbacks coach, joked about with Johnson, who didn’t necessarily need to see where linemen went. The now-Bucs receiver could maneuver around them regardless.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO