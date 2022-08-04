ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

An alligator on Long Island? Man surrender his 5-foot gator to officials

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lImTs_0h5790t100

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Suffolk County officials had a person turn over an alligator to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Suffolk County SPCA on Wednesday.

The owner of Zachary, a 9-year-old American Alligator, surrendered the reptile to the NYSDEC Police and Suffolk County SPCA. The owner purchased the 5-foot alligator out of state, said Suffolk County SPCA chief Chief Roy Gross.

Authorities said the owner did not have a permit to own the alligator in New York State and could no longer care for it.

According to Gross, the reptile would be transported to a licensed wildlife sanctuary.

"Alligators do not make good pets, are a danger to the public, and are illegal to own without a permit from the NYSDEC," Gross said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vN2kx_0h5790t100
Photo credit Suffolk County SPCA

The Suffolk County SPCA is reminded residents to be careful of reptiles found in the wild and not to touch or approach them.

"Alligators possess a keen sense of hearing, allowing them to determine the source of sounds. In the past, 22 alligators had been illegally released in one year on Long Island endangering the public," Gross noted.

If you spot a dangerous reptile, please do not try to touch or handle it. Call professionals, like the Suffolk County SPCA or NYSDEC who can handle these animals and get them to proper sanctuaries, officials warned.

Authorities said they are offering owners of these exotic animals the opportunity to surrender without penalty or charges for illegal possession.

Anyone who sees an abandoned reptile is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 or NYSDEC Police at 631-444-0250.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police

A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
BAYVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#American Alligator#Sanctuaries#Reptiles#Nysdec
longisland.com

SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
portwashington-news.com

Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau

Late-nite hate cruise leaves antisemitic, antitransgender trash on lawns. Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
riverheadlocal

It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?

It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Two men arrested for stealing car from Smith Haven Mall parking lot

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Aug 6 after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
LAKE GROVE, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy