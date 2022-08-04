Read on www.sfgate.com
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc on Monday cut its full-year revenue forecast after the company sold fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter. The company said it sold 3 million doses of the vaccine, recording $55 million in product sales in the quarter. This compares with $586 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales in the first quarter.
AIG posts lower profit, blames volatility for unit IPO delay
AIG's unit - set to be renamed Corebridge Financial Inc when it goes public - had filed for its offering in March and planned to complete its listing by the end of June. "Completing the IPO is a significant priority for us and we remain ready to execute," Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino said without giving a new deadline for the offering.
