ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Yellow Wax Beans: Nutrition, Health Benefits and Ways to Eat Them

By Lacey Muinos
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7HmM_0h578hWg00

If you're a fan of green beans , the lesser-known yellow wax bean is a veggie that should be on your radar. This versatile veggie can be prepared in a variety of ways, and it's full of nutrients and health benefits.

Yellow wax beans are a variety of wax bush beans that are yellow in color. They're nearly identical to green beans in taste and texture, with the obvious difference being that wax beans are yellow. This is because yellow wax beans lack chlorophyll, the compound that gives green beans their hue.

If you're trying to eat more vegetables, pick up a container of yellow wax beans on your next farmers market run. They are high in fiber and vitamin C.

Yellow Wax Beans Nutrition

A single serving of yellow wax beans is 3/4 cup (or 85 grams). One serving of yellow wax beans has the following nutrients, according to the USDA :

  • ​​Calories​​ ​: 24.6
  • ​​Total fat​​ ​: 0 g
  • ​​Cholesterol​​ ​: 0 mg
  • ​​Sodium​​ ​: 5.1 mg
  • ​​​ Total carbs ​​​: 6 g
    • ​​Dietary fiber ​​​: 2.98 g
    • ​​Sugar​​ ​: 3 g
  • ​​Protein​​ ​: 2 g

Yellow Wax Beans Macronutrients

  • ​​ Total fat​ ​: One serving of yellow wax beans hass 0 grams of total fat, including 0 grams of saturated fat, 0 grams of trans fat, 0 grams of monounsaturated fat and 0 grams of polyunsaturated fat.
  • ​Carbohydrates​ ​: One serving of yellow wax beans has 6 grams of carbs, including 2.98 grams of fiber and 3 grams of naturally occurring sugar.
  • ​Protein​ ​: One serving of yellow wax beans has 2 grams of protein.

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

  • ​​ Vitamin C ​​​: 25% of your Daily Value (DV)
  • Potassium​​ ​: 5% DV
  • Calcium​ ​: 4% DV
  • Iron ​: 4% DV

Yellow Wax Beans vs. Green Beans

Aside from the visual difference in color, yellow and green beans vary slightly in their nutrition profiles, according to the USDA . That said, the differences are usually insignificant. Both are low-calorie, cholesterol-free and fiber-rich options.

Health Benefits of Yellow Wax Beans

Many of the health benefits of yellow wax beans can be attributed to their vitamin and fiber content.

1. They're a Good Source of Vitamin C

Yellow wax beans provide an impressive 25 percent of your DV for vitamin C. The vegetable is a surprising source of antioxidants, which fend off free radicals that can damage DNA and lead to a list of health issues. Eating foods rich in vitamin C is associated with lowering the risk of cancer, preventing the common cold and promoting eye health, according to the Mayo Clinic .

Getting enough vitamin C also helps with iron absorption. An estimated 10 million people in the United States are iron deficient, according to July 2013 research in Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Medicine . It's the most common nutritional deficiency in the United States, and vitamin C greatly affects how iron from plant sources is absorbed, per Michigan State University .

2. They’re Rich in Gut-Friendly Fiber

Dietary fiber is an essential nutrient, but it's one that many Americans are lacking. In fact, an estimated 95 percent of Americans don't meet the recommendations for fiber, according to the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine .

Yellow wax beans contain approximately 3 grams of fiber per 3/4 cup, which is about 14 percent DV for people assigned female at birth (AFAB) and 10 percent DV for people assigned male at birth (AMAB). Adding a side of yellow wax beans to your lunch or dinner can get you that much closer to meeting your fiber needs, which is beneficial for your gut health.

3. They May Promote a Healthy Heart

Fiber isn't just for your digestion: It's also good for your heart. Those who eat a lot of fiber can significantly lower their risk of mortality from heart disease, according to a December 2017 review in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine .

Researchers believe this is because fiber may lower LDL cholesterol levels (that's the "bad" type), which can build up over time and cause narrow blood vessels.

How to Eat Yellow Wax Beans

Yellow wax beans may look unusual if you're used to eating green beans, but they're very similar in taste and nutrition. You can swap green beans for yellow wax beans in any recipe that calls for them.

There are different ways to cook wax beans : Try them in the microwave, roast them, steam them or stir-fry them. Use them in salads, casseroles, soups, stir fries and various other side dishes. Just like green beans, they taste amazing with a little butter, lemon and garlic for a quick and nutritious side dish.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Vitamin A#Trans Fat#Wax#Usda#G Dietary
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health Digest

Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?

If you have diabetes, you may be wondering if oatmeal is a good food to include in your diet. Oatmeal can be a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet for people with this health condition. There are two main types of oatmeal: rolled oats and quick oats. Quick oats are smaller and cook more quickly, while rolled oats are larger and take longer to cook. Both types of oatmeal can be a good choice for people with diabetes when eaten in moderation (via Healthline).
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy