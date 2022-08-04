Brian Cashman explains why he thinks Joey Gallo didn't work out in New York

Joey Gallo spent about 370 days in pinstripes, and that tenure came to an ignominious end on Tuesday afternoon with a .159/.291/.368 slash line, 25 home runs, 46 RBI, 77 walks, 194 strikeouts, and an 85 OPS+ in 501 plate appearances over 140 games.

So why did he fail in New York?

“Environment,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said simply when asked by Carton & Roberts on WFAN Thursday. “You do as much homework and recon as you can, and obviously we didn’t get it correct. We did all the due diligence on him prior to the deal and talked to players on our club who played with him in Texas, but ultimately it wasn’t to be.”

Gallo and Cashman had a lot of dialogue leading up to the outfielder being dealt to the Dodgers, and Cashman admitted he was very transparent with Gallo, as he would be with any player who asks what’s going on.

“I just asked him to continue to give us his best effort, and I’d do the best I could,” Cashman said. “He wanted to win, gave max effort and bonded with his teammates, and tried his best to contribute, it just didn’t work out. We were honest with each other, and he’s turned the page now and he’s going to keep fighting and competing.”

Cashman had high hopes that after a rough second half last season, Gallo would get it going and hopefully get off to a good start in 2022 – but what happened late last year continued, and simply snowballed into what we saw at the end.

“I thought getting out of the gates was important for him. Maybe after last year’s second half, he had his sea legs and was better aware of his environment. It’s not easy to relocate mid-season, so I thought coming in this year he’d be in a better spot, especially if he got off to a good start,” Cashman said. “Coming out of the gates, he was hitting with impact and not getting much to show for it. So it was like don’t get down on it, but after a while it can turn into frustration.”

It simply didn’t work out, and Gallo is now a Dodger – and Cashman still thanks Gallo for his year in New York.

“He’s in a better place now, and I wish him luck and thank him for his commitment and effort.”

