ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brian Cashman never believed Yankees were a likely landing spot for Juan Soto

By Ryan Chichester, Carton Roberts
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37B0zz_0h578Vsq00

The Yankees, armed with some promising higher-level prospects, seemed like a potential trade candidate with the Nationals when it was reported that superstar Juan Soto was on the trading block, but Brian Cashman made it clear to Carton and Roberts that he never felt New York was seen as a realistic suitor for the 23-year-old.

“Nothing coming out of the Washington operation suggested that his best match was coming our way,” Cashman said on Thursday’s show. “I would take that as last year when [Max] Scherzer and [Trea] Turner got dealt to the Dodgers…Rizzo is a former scouting director and there are things he wants and will gravitate to, and his eyes and heart were set on other locations.”

Like many reports indicated leading up to the trade deadline, Cashman got the sense from Nationals GM Mike Rizzo that the Padres and Cardinals were the likeliest suitors for Soto, who wound up going to San Diego in one of the biggest blockbuster deals in baseball history.

“San Diego or St. Louis were the likeliest spots I think, and we were able to determine we weren’t as much of a match for them as other places,” Cashman said. “That’s what all the noise was about and there was no surprise when he landed in San Diego.”

The Yankees also reportedly engaged with the Angels on a potential trade for Shohei Ohtani before the Halos made it known that they wouldn’t be trading the two-way superstar, and while Cashman didn’t comment on Ohtani specifically, he made it known that he at least had contact with every team in baseball before Tuesday’s deadline.

“I can’t answer that directly, but I engaged 29 teams at all levels for what was in play, and even some guys who may not have been in play,” Cashman said. “That’s the nature of the beast. Ultimately, we made a lot of moves with the belief we improved our roster. There are so many conversations and failed efforts on a lot of platforms.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts , @EvanRobertsWFAN , @TommyLugauer , and @CMacWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Page Six

Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5

Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Yardbarker

A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez

In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Here’s why Yankees demoted Ron Marinaccio amid losing streak

The New York Yankees‘ current losing streak has been brought on, in part, by their once-stout bullpen starting to erode. Even though big names like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta have blown it lately, Ron Marinaccio has been doing his best to keep the team afloat. Even though Marinaccio...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Nationals#Lsb Trea#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy