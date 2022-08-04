Effective: 2022-08-05 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania East central Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bedford, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bedford, Everett, Buffalo Mills, Cessna, Indian Lake, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, New Paris and New Baltimore. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 126 to 155. Interstate 99 from mile markers 0 to 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO