Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

Is It Legal To Eat While Driving In New York State?
That's an interesting question. How many of us have been eating some sort of food while driving? I bet the answer would be most motorists have. I certainly have, and I will probably do so in the future. It's not that I am consuming good while driving on a regular...
Tons of Stinking Trash Removed from Dickinson “Garbage Garage”
A town of Dickinson garage that had been filled with garbage and rats has finally been emptied. People who live around the Bigelow Street property had repeatedly complained about the deplorable conditions that were making their lives miserable. After their concerns were reported by WNBF News, a large dumpster was...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?
Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
If You Hunt And Fish In New York, This App Is For You
I learned how to hunt and fish at a very young age. My Dad and all my siblings and relatives loved to do both, so we were either on the shore or in a boat fishing quite often, or in the woods during deer or turkey season. As I got older and moved out on my own, hunting and fishing kind of faded away for me.
The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
Spam Is Now A Secured Product In Some New York Stores — Why?
You know SPAM. The product allegedly made with only seven products: pork ham (isn't ham, pork?? okay,) water, salt, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate. It was introduced to us in 1937 and since then, for whatever reason, people have been obsessed with the product. Can't say I've ever had it, but okay.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York For Summer Reading
Maybe you're looking for a good book to read and explore while relaxing this summer. Did you know that there are plenty of books set in Upstate New York? You can check these 21 books. put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. Honestly,...
Second Front Street Roundabout Opens in Time for Spiedie Fest
Drivers have started using another new roundabout near Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson. The traffic circle has opened for traffic shortly before the Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally gets underway at the park. The Interstate 81's Front Street/Old Front Street interchange was closed for several days for the...
Endwell Democrat’s Proposal to Make 211 a Disaster Resource Approved
A measure to recognize the 211 informational phone service as a vital resource for dealing with emergencies in New York State has final state legislative approval. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo of Endwell had introduced the bill that would activate 211 during disasters. The Democrat points out the clearinghouse for all kinds...
New York Gun Seizures Up 104% From 2021 to 2022
In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police reported an increase of 104% in gun seizures from 2021 to 2022. New York State Police have seized 795 guns in 2022 as compared to 389 guns in 2021 and in total, 3,166 guns have been reported by all law enforcement agencies as compared to 2,181 during the same period last year.
Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery
Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
A River of Red! Pennsauken NJ Creek Turns Red After Accidental Food Dye Spill (PICTURES)
If you didn't know this was food dye, this would actually be pretty scary!. A portion of a Pennsauken creek in South Jersey was flowing bright red on Tuesday! According to NJ.com, the red water was caused by red food dye that was improperly dumped by a nearby beverage manufacturer.
Flying A Drone In New York? Here’s What You Need To Know
Drones are seen more and more in the skies around us. From tiny personal ones to really professional models with high-quality cameras, drones are becoming very popular in the private and public sectors. I love watching videos from drone operators, and there are several in the Greater Binghamton area who do an amazing job showcasing our communities from the sky.
NY Attorney General Looks for Crypto Crash Victims
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging any resident deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to report it to her office. The Democrat says investors were promised high returns on cryptocurrencies but, instead, lost thousands of dollars after being locked out of their accounts and were unable to access their investments.
