EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium

MDHHS, EGLE: Low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond
LANSING, Mich. – State investigators Friday focused on the Hubbell Pond area in Milford, where two test samples from Thursday showed a low-level presence of a toxic chemical released into the Huron River system by a manufacturing company. Two crews from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and...
Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint
FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies. New links: 20th Annual Walk for...
Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access
LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
50 Beagles rescued in Virginia are headed to Mid-Michigan for adoption
MIDLAND, Mich - A few dozen beagles rescued in Virginia in mid-July are coming to Midland and will be available for adoption. The Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release over 4,000 Beagles. Investigators say the dogs were purpose-bred to be sold to research facilities and tested on all...
Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two - year hiatus
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -After a two-year hiatus, Pet Fest returned to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township Saturday. The event had 13 animal welfare groups helping people meet their new furry friends. New links: New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall. Coordinator of Pet Fest, Linda Molpus,...
FACT CHECK: Are Flint City Council ARPA documents valid ? Yes, but there's more
FLINT, Mich. - According to Flint City Hall, misinformation surrounding ARPA fund applications for the City of Flint have been circulating. Recently the City of Flint issued a news release stating Flint City Council forms are not formal applications for the AR[A funds and they wont receive any money based off of those forms, but there are two things residents should know about that form.
Motorcyclist dead after motorcycle crash on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - A motorcyclist has died after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-94 In Detroit Sunday morning. Michigan State Police says troopers were dispatched to the venue on westbound I-94 near I-96 for a motorcycle crash. New links: Gov. Whitmer proclaims August 7 as Purple Heart Day.
Flint Monarchs captures GWBA championship with 72-70 win over Wisconsin Glo
FLINT, Mich. -The Flint Monarchs are the new Global Women’s Basketball Association Champions after defeating the Wisconsin Glo 72-70 Sunday. The game was close and seemed like it could have gone either way. The Monarchs took the lead with a three-pointer in the last few seconds of the game.
Latinx celebration held at Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Saturday the Latinx Celebration took place at the Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint. The Executive Director, Asa Zuccaro tells Mid-Michigan NOW that this annual summer celebration is a chance for people to come together to celebrate community and culture. New links: Flint Harley Riders hold...
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
Michigan economist, businesses optimistic in new jobs report
LANSING, Mich. — The United States unemployment rate is shrinking and the labor market has added more than double the number of new jobs anticipated by the Dow Jones, according to the latest jobs report released Friday. 528,000 jobs were added in July, the report says. That doesn't mean...
White Lake man arrested for operating under the influence, carrying concealed weapon
DETROIT, Mich. - A White Lake man has been arrested for an OWI and CCW after being stopped for not having a license plate. Authorities say the incident happened on 8 Mile Road and Meyers just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. New links: Motorcyclist dead after motorcycle...
Flint Harley Riders hold fundraiser to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Harley Riders came together Saturday to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Flint. The riders brought out their bikes and gathered the community for a BBQ. New links: Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two year hiatus. Roderick Mcadory, one...
5 shot, 1 killed after mass shooting in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit police have confirmed that five people were shot and one person has died in connection to a mass shooting Saturday morning on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s Eastside. Authorities say the Detroit Police Department was dispatched at around 10:45 a.m. to a home...
Midland family's NASCAR designs promote autism awareness
BROOKLYN, Mich. - A piece of children's art turned into a reality before Saturday's New Holland 250 at the Michigan International Speedway. NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis is good friends with former St. Louis Blues defenseman and Stanley Cup champion Chris Thorburn. Ellis was looking for a unique way to design his #44 car and that's when Thorburn's oldest son Bennett got involved.
First bus of migrants arrives in New York City, Gov. Abbott says
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas has arrived at the newly added drop-off location. In a press release, Abbott said the migrants were dropped off this morning on a green bus...
Gov. Whitmer proclaims August 7 as Purple Heart Day
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Whitmer has recognized August 7, 2022, as Purple Heart Day to remember and pay honor to the service members of the U.S. Armed Forces that were wounded or killed in enemy action while serving our country. “On Purple Heart Day, we honor those who put...
Series I bonds are at 9.62% in interest, investment strategist says act now
GRAND BLANC, Mich.---Inflation is impacting almost every aspect of our lives, because as of June of this year, inflation is at 9.1 percent. David Kudla is the CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at Mainstay Capital Management in Grand Blanc. Kudla says SI bonds have a fixed rate and an inflation...
