Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Frayser three times

2 on run after shots fired at officers in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody and two suspects are still on the run after an MPD squad car was shot at during a police chase on Monday morning. A wild night started with three men trying to steal tires from a car dealership and ended with shots fired, a police chase and […]
Two Memphis 16-year-olds Busted for Car Burglary, One Shot
DEVELOPING STORY: A 16-year-old boy was shot when he tried to break into a car at the Village Green Apartments on Fescue Lane. It happened just before noon Sunday. Citizen App reports that the boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Memphis...
Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:35 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a “man-down” call at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on...
Man arrested for allegedly cigarette-burning girlfriend, locking her in apartment, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for burning his girlfriend with cigarettes and locking her in an apartment for several days. On Jul. 10, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene at Kimbrough Tower Apartments, which is in the 100 block of Kimbrough Place. When officers...
2 suspects on the run after shots fired at deputies, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after shots were fired at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 1800 block of Covington Pike. According to Memphis Police, three people fired shots at deputies assigned...
One critical following downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
Man convicted in stabbing death of teenage ex-girlfriend, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man has been convicted of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend whose body he left on a North Memphis street corner in 2020 after a criminal court jury deliberated about an hour, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich. Keedrin Coppage, 25, was convicted of...
Man shot downtown near Beale Street overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt. Officers responded to the intersection of B.B. King Boulevard and Beale Street for a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, a man was found and taken to Regional...
One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
Toddler overdoses after using straw with drugs on it, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A straw laced with a drug substance left a South Memphis toddler in critical condition. The Memphis Police Department got a call from the 700 block of Regent Place in reference to an overdose. Crews were dispatched at 1:47 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to police, the...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MPD hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department hosted a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sea Isle Park on 5250 Sea Isle Road. According to a release, MPD gave away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students. Although the event is open to the public, MPD said the students had […]
Three accused of assaulting police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday. Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car. Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah […]
GUNFIRE ON BEALE! Man in Critical Condition After Downtown Shooting
Gunfire erupted at a popular tourist destination in downtown Memphis early Sunday morning. We will have complete details on “Wake Up Memphis with Tim Van Horn” starting at 6 a.m. Monday. Memphis Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds on B.B. King Boulevard and Beale Street....
Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
Memphis woman accused of intentionally setting duplex on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently arrested and charged after allegedly intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. According to the Memphis Fire Department, on July 26 at approximately 6:43 a.m., firefighters responded to a duplex on the 3500 block of Bowen Avenue to a report of a fire. Only the vacant side of the duplex was reportedly involved, and an investigation into the cause of the fire was launched.
Man dead after overnight shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for a double homicide that took place in 2020. Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths. Officers responded to the November 12, 2020,...
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
