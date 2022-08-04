Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Frayser three times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently arrested and charged after allegedly intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. According to the Memphis Fire Department, on July 26 at approximately 6:43 a.m., firefighters responded to a duplex on the 3500 block of Bowen Avenue to a report of a fire. Only the vacant side of the duplex was reportedly involved, and an investigation into the cause of the fire was launched.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO