30 homes threatened due to 6,000 acre Riparia Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Riparia Fire near Central Ferry closed down State Route 127 from Dusty, Washington to Centreal Ferry Bridge Thursday night. The fire grew rapidly from 3,000 to 6,000 acres overnight. The Department of Natural Resources are evaluating the area for potential air support and expect to send air resources.
