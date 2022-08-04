Read on www.fox28spokane.com
FOX 28 Spokane
Lind Fire fully contained after destorying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering
LIND, Wash. – The Lind Fire which destroyed multiple homes and caused town-wide evacuations is now fully contained, accoridng to Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). ACSO said the firefighter who had to be airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering. Local crews are mopping...
30 homes threatened due to 6,000 acre Riparia Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Riparia Fire near Central Ferry closed down State Route 127 from Dusty, Washington to Centreal Ferry Bridge Thursday night. The fire grew rapidly from 3,000 to 6,000 acres overnight. The Department of Natural Resources are evaluating the area for potential air support and expect to send air resources.
