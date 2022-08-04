ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Times-Union staff wins 4 Florida Society of News Editors journalism awards

The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

The Florida Times-Union won four awards Thursday at the annual Florida Society of News Editors journalism competition for the newspaper staff's work, including its sports coverage, digital engagement, recurring columns and feature profiles.

The contest awarded work published in 2021 Florida newspapers and websites. The Times-Union competed in Division B for medium-sized newspapers alongside those such as the Tallahassee Democrat, Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald.

"Congratulations to these journalists receiving this recognition," said Times-Union Executive Editor Mary Kelli Palka. "I appreciate their hard work serving our community with important journalism."

Times-Union sports reporters take FSNE honors

Jaguars columnist Gene Frenette and sports reporter Garry Smits took home first- and third-place awards, respectively, for their work throughout 2021.

Frenette wrote standout profile pieces and enterprise stories on the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. His profile on then-newly signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence went to great heights to describe the rookie's upbringing — even chatting with his childhood barber.

Trevor:How Cartersville, Ga., shaped Lawrence, the Jaguars' likely No. 1 NFL draft pick

Veteran sports columnist:

Smits spent the year covering everything from how student-athletes were taking advantage of NCAA Name, Image and Likeness rule reforms to cash in on sponsorships and endorsements, to his specialty: the golf beat.

Veteran golf and sports writer:

Mark Woods' columns and Emily Bloch's Surfside Towers coverage recognized

Times-Union columnist Mark Woods took second place in the Columns category for a collection of pieces he published throughout the year.

Woods, who has been with the newspaper 21 years — wrote pieces ranging in topics from local Congressman John Rutherford to a St. Johns County controversy over school dress codes that made national news.

Mark Woods:The law-and-order Congressman helped fuel day of lawlessness and disorder

Mark Woods:Adding clothes to yearbook photos revealed a lot

Mark Woods:Once upon a time, America sacrificed for the common good

Metro columnist:

Youth culture and education reporter Emily Bloch won third place in the features category for her profile on Manny LaFont — a victim of the Surfside Champlain Towers collapse — and the memories collected within his condo before it fell.

Bloch, Woods and several other Times-Union reporters covered the Surfside Towers collapse as part of the USA Today - Florida Network team.

Surfside victims:In No. 801, the LaFonts danced, laughed, became a family. Then the tower buckled.

Education reporter:

The Florida Society of News Editors awards were announced Thursday during the organization's annual Florida Media Conference. This year's conference took place in Ponte Vedra at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa.

For more information visit fsne.org/contest/

