Luzerne County, PA

Newswatch 16

Poker shootout fundraiser in Wyoming County

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — People in Wyoming County had their eye on the prize Sunday afternoon. Folks came out to Factoryville Sportsmen's Club to raise money for Individual Abilities in Motion. The day consisted of sporting clays on a 100-target course spread out over five outdoor stations. Shooters received a...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

NEPA Jeep Fury Fest in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a big day Sunday for car lovers across northeastern Pennsylvania at the NEPA Jeep Fury Fest. More than 50 off-road enthusiasts spent the day at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, showing off their jeeps. The event featured food trucks and raffles. For $10, Jeep lovers...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families

BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunny Day Camp held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, state police spent the day connecting with adults and children with special needs at summer camp!. The Sunny Day Camp at Marywood University included demonstrations by the bomb squad and SERT team. People also enjoyed browsing through emergency vehicles and seeing the police...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Electric City Flower Show debuts

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a great day to stop and smell the roses at the first-ever Electric City Flower Show. The free show at Nay Aug Park featured gardening contests, plant sales, and a variety of vendors. There were also competitions for blooms, floral designs, arrangements, and more.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Wayne County Fair underway

DYBERRY, Pa. — It's game time in Dyberry Township on Route 191 as the Wayne County Fair is up and running for the 160th season. "Thrilled to be back in action. We were back in action last year. We've had great crowds our first two nights," said Jeff Firmstone, Fair Vice President.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of The Week | Jade

This playful little kitten is hoping to find a new home and a new family today. The Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) in Stroudsburg serves as a temporary home for animals waiting to join a family. This week's featured animal is Jade. Jade is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair Maine Coon mix female kitten. She is described as very sweet and playful, gets along well with other cats, and is okay with dogs. Jade is the last of her litter of 6. She came into the shelter very ill as a stray. Thankfully now, she has been nursed back to health and is ready to be adopted.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Car show to benefit St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Car enthusiasts came out to benefit a church on Sunday in Scranton. Gear-heads flocked to the car show at St. Ann's Basilica Monastery on St. Ann's Street in the city. The fundraiser for the church included barbecue, music, vendors, raffles, face painting, instant bingo, and more.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Free wedding ceremonies for LGBTQ+ community

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen LGBTQ+ couples got married in Luzerne County, on Sunday, for free. Sajadah and Kamani Bigelow exchanged their wedding rings in an intimate wedding ceremony Sunday. “Well we actually met through other friends and it was something that wasn’t supposed to be but ended up being,” said […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

