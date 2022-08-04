Read on www.wnep.com
Related
Poker shootout fundraiser in Wyoming County
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — People in Wyoming County had their eye on the prize Sunday afternoon. Folks came out to Factoryville Sportsmen's Club to raise money for Individual Abilities in Motion. The day consisted of sporting clays on a 100-target course spread out over five outdoor stations. Shooters received a...
NEPA Jeep Fury Fest in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a big day Sunday for car lovers across northeastern Pennsylvania at the NEPA Jeep Fury Fest. More than 50 off-road enthusiasts spent the day at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, showing off their jeeps. The event featured food trucks and raffles. For $10, Jeep lovers...
Cornhole tournament benefits fire department in Lackawanna County
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A little competition, all to help raise money for a fire department in Lackawanna County. Old Forge Fire Department joined forces with NEPA Cornhole on Sunday for a tournament at Revello's Pizza. Forty-four teams across three divisions competed for the chance to win a top...
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
American Legion hosts Summer Fling event in Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A celebration in Luzerne County will go a long way towards helping an American Legion in Mountain Top. American Legion Post 781 hosted its second annual Summer Fling Sunday afternoon. The event featured food trucks, drinks, and of course, some live music. Organizers say the...
Sunny Day Camp held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, state police spent the day connecting with adults and children with special needs at summer camp!. The Sunny Day Camp at Marywood University included demonstrations by the bomb squad and SERT team. People also enjoyed browsing through emergency vehicles and seeing the police...
Electric City Flower Show debuts
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a great day to stop and smell the roses at the first-ever Electric City Flower Show. The free show at Nay Aug Park featured gardening contests, plant sales, and a variety of vendors. There were also competitions for blooms, floral designs, arrangements, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wayne County Fair underway
DYBERRY, Pa. — It's game time in Dyberry Township on Route 191 as the Wayne County Fair is up and running for the 160th season. "Thrilled to be back in action. We were back in action last year. We've had great crowds our first two nights," said Jeff Firmstone, Fair Vice President.
AWSOM Pet of The Week | Jade
This playful little kitten is hoping to find a new home and a new family today. The Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) in Stroudsburg serves as a temporary home for animals waiting to join a family. This week's featured animal is Jade. Jade is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair Maine Coon mix female kitten. She is described as very sweet and playful, gets along well with other cats, and is okay with dogs. Jade is the last of her litter of 6. She came into the shelter very ill as a stray. Thankfully now, she has been nursed back to health and is ready to be adopted.
Car show to benefit St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Car enthusiasts came out to benefit a church on Sunday in Scranton. Gear-heads flocked to the car show at St. Ann's Basilica Monastery on St. Ann's Street in the city. The fundraiser for the church included barbecue, music, vendors, raffles, face painting, instant bingo, and more.
skooknews.com
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder Block Party and Parade
On Friday evening, the Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder kicked off their Block Party weekend with a fire truck parade. Apparatus from three different counties attended the event which included Schuylkill, Columbia, and Luzerne. The block party runs until Sunday evening. Stop by for a bleenie and a beer!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Common Threads: Stroudsburg School store offers discounted clothing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Racks filled with clothing wrap around the inside of Common Threads, a clothing store inside Stroudsburg High School. Volunteers say they've seen many people come through their doors looking for a deal. "This summer, we've been especially busy. With the economy and the way things are,...
Free wedding ceremonies for LGBTQ+ community
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen LGBTQ+ couples got married in Luzerne County, on Sunday, for free. Sajadah and Kamani Bigelow exchanged their wedding rings in an intimate wedding ceremony Sunday. “Well we actually met through other friends and it was something that wasn’t supposed to be but ended up being,” said […]
Stroudsburg Animal Shelter To Hold Adoption Event Saturday
This Saturday, Stroudsburg's Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) Animal Shelter will be holding their Meow Meow and Bow Wow Luau adoption event, featuring discounted prices for kittens, adult cats, and dogs.
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0