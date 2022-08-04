ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STARCAST | Eyes to the skies, International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes

By Alexandra Noel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPXzO_0h576X9E00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to NASA’s Spot The Station program, the International Space Station will be visible tonight, August 4th, 2022, for 6 minutes. It’ll begin its trek across our sky at 8:53 pm at a 42-degree elevation, so it’ll be in the area close to the midpoint between directly overhead and the horizon.

The starting point will be in the west-northwest direction and ending in the south-southeast direction. Try to be in an area without a lot of lighting for the best views of this event.

It will look like a very bright airplane or a star, but there won’t be any flashing lights or direction changes. It will also be moving a lot faster than an airplane; the current speed of the ISS is about 17,500 mph.

Happy Stargazing!

