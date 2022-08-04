ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

By Steven Masso
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HWxP_0h5763zv00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks that were illegally caught off the coast of southern Texas.

On Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection of four fishermen engaging in illegal fishing, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Ft. Hood soldier dies in Lithuania vehicle accident

The men were said to be aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line. The release describes lanchas as “a fishing boat used by Mexican fisherman that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor…”

A boat crew was launched and intercepted the lancha. Crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbterson seized 40 sharks the lancha, as well as illegal fishing equipment.

Texas juvenile detention center inmates experience ‘appalling’ living conditions, advocates say

The four fishermen were detained and transferred to border enforcement for processing, the release stated.

Those who witnesses suspicious activity or illegally fishing in state waters are asked to contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#Coast Guard Sector#Mexican#The Coast Guard Cutter#Wildlife Department#Nexstar Media Inc
K-Fox 95.5

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KBAT 99.9

The Scary Legend Surrounding A Historic Texas Panhandle Grave

The Texas panhandle brings to mind images of the wild west. Outlaws, cowboys, saloons, shootouts, robberies...all of the good parts of Hollywood westerns. Once in a while, there's even a bit of the supernatural involved. Do you know the story behind the first grave in the Childress Cemetery?. Will Pankney,...
CHILDRESS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy