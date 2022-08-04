ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

What to expect at Lurchfest 2022

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Houston and Christina Ricci—making the character Lurch recognizable across generations.

This year’s festival will include live music, craft beer, food and vendors set up along Museum Street, as well as a costume contest, according to the event page on Facebook .

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Addams Family-inspired, spooky or original looks. There are nine prizes up for grabs, for the best Addams Family, spooky and original costumes. First place winners will get a $50 Amazon gift card, second place winners will get a $25 Artefaktual gift card and third place winners will get a $10 Walmart gift card. Click here for more information about how to enter.

The City of Philippi’s Facebook page has been promoting the event for weeks, including highlighting some vendors to look forward to, like MiMi’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky Addams family-themed frosted cookies and High Ground Brewing ‘s “You Rang” Brut IPA, brewed in honor of Lurch and Lurchfest.

    Cookies for Lurchfest 2022. Credit: MiMi’s.
    High Ground Brewing’s “You Rang” IPA. Credit: City of Phillippi.

“You Rang” is described as mimicking champagne “but in a beer form”. It’s a new brew that will debut at the festival.

Mountain Man Axe Throwing’s booth set up for Lurchfest 2022. Credit: City of Philippi.

On Wednesday, the city posted a music lineup as well as a look at Mountain Man Axe Throwing’s booth.

The music lineup is as follows:

  • 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Kelley Lynott
  • 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wilma Cutlip
  • 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Greg Short & Friends
  • 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Full Cirkle
  • 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. BS#ARPE
Other attractions, according to the City of Philippi’s Facebook page , will include a mobile photo booth set up in a vintage camper and a cornhole tournament.

The City of Philippi has also been sharing local businesses’ posts showing off their Addams Family-themed window decor, including a makeshift Cousin Itt at Winnie’s Attic and a knitting Lurch at The Yarn Basket , mimicking a scene from the TV show. So just a walk through Philippi should make for an entertaining Saturday.

The festival is also a chance to pick up some unique merch.

An example of a High Street Prints “Lurchfest” shirt. Credit: City of Philippi.

The Barbour County Historical Museum is hosting the festival, which will take place on Museum Street in Philippi from noon until dark this Saturday, Aug. 6.

The museum also salutes Cassidy year-round with an exhibit that includes his school piano book, newspaper clippings, and photographs, including Cassidy on the Philippi High School football team, as well as a life-sized statue of Ted Cassidy as Lurch made by Bixby Studios.

This festival is just one of West Virginia’s quirky, spooky events. The Bigfoot Festival in Braxton County, hosted by the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum—which, yes, is a thing —was on June 24 and June 25 of this year. Its 2023 dates were teased, but have not been announced yet. Mothman Festival is back on this year in Point Pleasant and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

