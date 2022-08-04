ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County Health Dept. expecting more doses of monkeypox vaccine

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

The Erie County Department of Health is expecting to receive more doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but there are still specific requirements to receive it.

How to get the monkeypox vaccine as case counts climb

In July, the county received only about 40 doses of the monkeypox vaccine due to supply chain challenges at the federal and state level.

However, the health department is expecting 80 additional doses by early next week.

Vaccines are available to county residents, but the health department recommends calling to find out if you meet the criteria.

White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Testing for monkeypox is currently not provided by the health department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

YourErie

Several local businesses receive business development awards

Several local businesses that have shown a positive impact on our community are getting a nice financial boost. On Friday, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority handed out its largest round of StARTup business development awards. There were ten award winners with a total of $43,000. The grants are designed to fund new businesses that are […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP Corry to hold sobriety checkpoint in August

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sometime this month, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint. The PSP Corry Station has announced that sometime in the month of August, state police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint somewhere “within the station’s coverage area.” PSP Corry covers parts of Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties. The station also […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day returns next week

Erie Gives Day is less than a week away. It’s an opportunity for the community to support local nonprofits. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the community can choose to support a nonprofit from a list of more than 400 options. Each year, the Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day helps raise funds for local organizations. This […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

GEAE presented $5K grant to support LGBTQ+ community

The Erie Community Foundation has announced its 2022 Endowment Grant for the LGBTQ+ community. The grant was presented to the Greater Erie Alliance for Equality (GEAE) as they hope that these funds will help support the health and wellness of members of this community. The chair of the Grants Committee shared why supporting the LGBTQ+ […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dan Rice Days continue in downtown Girard

The always popular and family-friendly Dan Rice Days continue in Girard. On Friday, the fan favorite car show and BBQ chicken dinner took center stage. Folks got to check out some really nice cars at the A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Co. Last year, there were nearly 100 tractors, muscle cars, and sports cars. “It’s […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Accidents involving red lights on the rise

Stopping for a light is a simple concept. It’s a rule of the road that we learn to follow when we take our drivers test and may learn sooner in early childhood education. But, aggressive driving habits are still on our roads, leading to accidents and injuries. Due to the rising number of accidents reported, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.

There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
ERIE, PA
