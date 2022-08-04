Erie County Health Dept. expecting more doses of monkeypox vaccine

The Erie County Department of Health is expecting to receive more doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but there are still specific requirements to receive it.

In July, the county received only about 40 doses of the monkeypox vaccine due to supply chain challenges at the federal and state level.

However, the health department is expecting 80 additional doses by early next week.

Vaccines are available to county residents, but the health department recommends calling to find out if you meet the criteria.

Testing for monkeypox is currently not provided by the health department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.