Erie County Health Dept. expecting more doses of monkeypox vaccine
The Erie County Department of Health is expecting to receive more doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but there are still specific requirements to receive it.How to get the monkeypox vaccine as case counts climb
In July, the county received only about 40 doses of the monkeypox vaccine due to supply chain challenges at the federal and state level.
However, the health department is expecting 80 additional doses by early next week.
Vaccines are available to county residents, but the health department recommends calling to find out if you meet the criteria.White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency
Testing for monkeypox is currently not provided by the health department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0