Sheriff arrests person of interest in Ukiah child death (updated 2 pm)

Read on mendovoice.com
Related
Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks
UKIAH, Calif — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward "Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the 1-year-old...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Says Suspect in Child’s Homicide and Sibling’s Abandonment Was Victim of Domestic Violence by Their Mother
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 2:05 AM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
The Mendocino Voice
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
SFist
After One-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Ukiah Train Tracks, Deputies Arrest ‘Person of Interest’
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two very young Ukiah boys went missing Wednesday, and the body of one of them was found dead on a set of train tracks. A terrifying situation for a parent in Mendocino County turned worse as Wednesday went on....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Ukiah Man Identified as the Person of Interest in Infant’s Death Booked for Murder
32-year-old Ukiah man Edward Two Feathers Steele has officially been booked for murder on the same day he was named as the person of interest in the abandonment of a two-year-old and the death of a one-year-old child. A press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office yesterday morning...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Arrests Woman for False Impersonation of Another
On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they conducted a traffic stop in the 4400 block of Sunnycrest Drive in Ukiah, California. The Deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver provided the Deputies with her name and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
Parents of 15-month-old who died from fentanyl charged with murder
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Prosecutors in Northern California filed murder charges against the parents of a 15-month-old toddler who died in May after she ingested fentanyl authorities believe her mother had been using. Prosecutors on Thursday also charged Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, with child cruelty and...
Paradise Post
Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead
A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man arrested after allegedly assaulting neighbor, shoplifting from store
Originally published 7-24-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-21-2022 at about 2:25 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an neighbor dispute occurring in the 76000 block of Lovell Street in Covelo, California. The caller advised William Peckham was yelling at them and had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
MCSO Searching for Man After Child Last in His Care is Found Deceased
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-03-2022 at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was contacted by...
ksro.com
Deputy Who Fatally Shot Suspect Near Heladsburg Had Shot and Killed Another Suspect Before
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect to death east of Healdsburg last Friday shot and killed another suspect in his previous job. The deputy, Michael Dietrick, killed a man in 2016, while he was a Clearlake police officer. The Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the suspect, David Pelaez-Chavez, was holding a cantaloupe-sized rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe when he was confronted by two deputies in a creek bed. Investigators say he started making motions to throw the rock before he was shot, but it never left his hand.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Jury Finds Ukiah Woman Guilty of DUI
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned to the courtroom after thirty minutes of deliberations to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Sydney Christine Shackman, age 54, of Ukiah was found guilty...
Santa Rosa couple charged with murder in toddler's fentanyl death
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa couple has been charged with murder following the death of their 15-month-old toddler who died in May after ingesting fentanyl.During a Thursday hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court, Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were charged with murder along with child cruelty and a sentence enhancement of willfully causing the suffering of a child. Forstick was taken into custody without bail in the courtroom. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bernard who failed to appear at the hearing.A plea hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11.Officers and first responders arrived at the...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Parents of Toddler Who Died of Fentanyl Exposure Charged with Murder
The parents of a toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl in an apartment in Santa Rosa have been charged with murder and child cruelty. The 15-month-old girl died in May, after ingesting fentanyl, which prosecutors believe her mother had been using. The father is being held behind bars without bail, while a no-bail warrant is out for the mother’s arrest. A plea hearing is scheduled for next Thursday. Police say the girl touched fentanyl while in bed with her mother, then ingested it by putting her hands in her mouth or eyes.
ksro.com
Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire
Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
mendofever.com
Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries
Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
Comments / 1