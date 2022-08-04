Sheriff arrests person of interest in Ukiah child death (updated 2 pm)

The parents of a toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl in an apartment in Santa Rosa have been charged with murder and child cruelty. The 15-month-old girl died in May, after ingesting fentanyl, which prosecutors believe her mother had been using. The father is being held behind bars without bail, while a no-bail warrant is out for the mother’s arrest. A plea hearing is scheduled for next Thursday. Police say the girl touched fentanyl while in bed with her mother, then ingested it by putting her hands in her mouth or eyes.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO