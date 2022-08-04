ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Sheriff arrests person of interest in Ukiah child death (updated 2 pm)

By Mendo Voice Staff
The Mendocino Voice
 3 days ago
ABC10

Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks

UKIAH, Calif — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward "Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the 1-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

MCSO Arrests Woman for False Impersonation of Another

On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they conducted a traffic stop in the 4400 block of Sunnycrest Drive in Ukiah, California. The Deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver provided the Deputies with her name and...
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ABC10

Parents of 15-month-old who died from fentanyl charged with murder

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Prosecutors in Northern California filed murder charges against the parents of a 15-month-old toddler who died in May after she ingested fentanyl authorities believe her mother had been using. Prosecutors on Thursday also charged Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, with child cruelty and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Paradise Post

Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead

A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Deputy Who Fatally Shot Suspect Near Heladsburg Had Shot and Killed Another Suspect Before

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect to death east of Healdsburg last Friday shot and killed another suspect in his previous job. The deputy, Michael Dietrick, killed a man in 2016, while he was a Clearlake police officer. The Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the suspect, David Pelaez-Chavez, was holding a cantaloupe-sized rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe when he was confronted by two deputies in a creek bed. Investigators say he started making motions to throw the rock before he was shot, but it never left his hand.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Jury Finds Ukiah Woman Guilty of DUI

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned to the courtroom after thirty minutes of deliberations to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Sydney Christine Shackman, age 54, of Ukiah was found guilty...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa couple charged with murder in toddler's fentanyl death

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa couple has been charged with murder following the death of their 15-month-old toddler who died in May after ingesting fentanyl.During a Thursday hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court, Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were charged with murder along with child cruelty and a sentence enhancement of willfully causing the suffering of a child. Forstick was taken into custody without bail in the courtroom. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bernard who failed to appear at the hearing.A plea hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11.Officers and first responders arrived at the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Parents of Toddler Who Died of Fentanyl Exposure Charged with Murder

The parents of a toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl in an apartment in Santa Rosa have been charged with murder and child cruelty. The 15-month-old girl died in May, after ingesting fentanyl, which prosecutors believe her mother had been using. The father is being held behind bars without bail, while a no-bail warrant is out for the mother’s arrest. A plea hearing is scheduled for next Thursday. Police say the girl touched fentanyl while in bed with her mother, then ingested it by putting her hands in her mouth or eyes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire

Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries

Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
UKIAH, CA

