An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Inside Indiana Business
Gahl: Indy back in business for tourism dollars
The pandemic decimated the convention and tourism sector. But there are definite signs the industry—so important to the state’s economy—is back. Visit Indy says last year, Indianapolis hosted more in-person events than any city in country…and, to date this year, Indy has the highest downtown hotel occupancy in the U.S. for convention business. Visit Indy Senior Vice President Chris Gahl breaks down the numbers.
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe
The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
Current Publishing
All Carmel Clay School campuses to have school resource officer beginning this fall
When school resumes Aug. 10, Carmel Clay Schools will have met its goal to have at least one school resource officer committed to every campus. SROs have been stationed at Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools for years, but after voters approved a school safety referendum in 2019 CCS began expanding the program to elementary schools.
Health precautions in place as Gen Con convention opens in downtown Indy
Gen Con is back in downtown Indianapolis. The four-day tabletop gaming convention kicked off Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center. This is Gen Con’s 55th year and it’s 19th in Indianapolis. Gen Con President David Hoppe said there are nearly 15,000 events scheduled. “Our exhibit hall is packed...
Inside Indiana Business
Lilly reacts to passage of abortion bill
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) plans to look outside Indiana for future expansion projects as a result of the passage of Senate Bill 1, the company announced Saturday. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law Friday, making Indiana the first state to enact an abortion restriction law after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Inside Indiana Business
Marathon Health cuts 94 jobs in restructuring
Marathon Health has cut 94 jobs, including about 12 in Indianapolis, in a corporate restructuring of its primary care operation. The private company, which splits its headquarters between Indianapolis and suburban Burlington, Vermont, confirmed Friday it made the job cuts last week. The cuts amount to about 6% of its workforce and were largely to non-clinical positions, said Ben Evans, co-founder and chief growth and strategy officer.
indyschild.com
The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts
The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts is held each year in a unique Indianapolis midtown neighborhood, just across the Central Canal from Butler University. The event is staged entirely through volunteer efforts from the community, with proceeds supporting parks and community events in Rocky Ripple. An eclectic set of...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Hancock Co. Hope House hosts annual 'Hops for Hope' beer tasting event
This weekend, the Hancock County Hope House will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, and they want to see you there.
readthereporter.com
Fishers considering luxury condos near Nickel Plate Trail
Alboher Development Company, Inc. and Birkla Investment Group, LLC announced Friday their proposal to build a five-story, mixed-use building at 8603 E. 116 St., Fishers, located at the intersection of Municipal Drive and 116 Street near the newly opened downtown hub of the Fishers Nickel Plate Trail. The REV development...
readthereporter.com
Carmel confirms consistency is key
Carmel girls golfers bounce back in fifth tournament, Westfield’s Brown dominates. The first week of the high school girls golf season was a busy one for Carmel, but it was also a productive and successful week. The No. 1-ranked Greyhounds played their fifth tournament in six days Saturday at...
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
readthereporter.com
The British invade Hamilton County!
The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
indianapublicradio.org
I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years
Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
