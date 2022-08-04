Man arrested for attempted murder in Brookhaven

UPDATE: 08/05/2022 10:10 a.m.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police said Lawrence Terrell Buie has been taken into custody.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Police said Lawrence Terrell Buie (Dino) is also wanted on a being a felon in possession of a weapon charge.

They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424.

