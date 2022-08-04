Colts camp observations: Buckner, Gilmore, Ngakoue dominate as defensive stars shine

WESTFIELD — The Colts didn’t have DeForest Buckner at full strength for the first week of training camp.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was battling a minor back injury, and Indianapolis limited his workload to 15 plays per practice to make sure he was healthy.

Buckner was back at full strength Thursday.

“It’s good to get him more and more reps, plus for the guys behind him to get a feel for how he’ll play in this scheme,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said.

From start to finish, Buckner was dominant in his first full practice.

The big defensive tackle made at least two “sacks” on the day — defenders are not allowed to touch the quarterback — and made two impressive plays at the line of scrimmage in the run game, causing havoc for the Colts offense all day.

In the final period, a two-minute drill against the first-team offense, Matt Ryan had a drive going until Buckner blew through the line for a sack on first down, then came free on a draw two plays later to stuff Nyheim Hines at the line of scrimmage.

Savvy and smooth

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been a revelation to watch in training camp so far.

Gilmore is known for his physicality and ability to shut down wide receivers in man-to-man coverage, but the quality that’s stood out so far at Grand Park is the veteran’s sheer football intelligence.

The five-time Pro Bowler and Defensive Player of the Year is never out of position, in part because his route recognition is so good. Often, it seems as if the receiver has an edge on Gilmore halfway through the route, but it turns out that Gilmore knows exactly what route his opponent is running, and he’s putting himself in better position to make a play on the ball.

Gilmore, like Buckner, was hard to miss on Thursday.

Three plays into 7-on-7 drills, Ryan tried to find Hines on a wheel route, assuming the Colts’ speedy back was racing into the clear.

Except he wasn’t. Gilmore had dropped off his route and stepped forward, coming close to picking off Ryan with a leaping interception, although Hines was able to dislodge the ball on the way down.

Gilmore was also dominant in the team’s two-minute drills at the end of practice. The veteran cornerback blew up rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce with a hard hit on a crossing route over the middle to start the first series, and after Buckner stole some momentum with his “sack” across midfield, Gilmore made another pass breakup that set up Buckner’s big play on third down.

No quit in him

Yannick Ngakoue, the other star the Colts added to the defense this offseason, has been a whirling dervish in practices, putting pressure on the quarterbacks repeatedly with his combination of explosion and relentless pursuit.

Ngakoue’s hunger is evident in 1-on-1 pass rush drills. When the Colts pit the offensive line against the defensive line, the coaches designate the quarterback’s place in the pocket with a red flag, and Ngakoue has picked up the flag, signifying a “hit,” on every single repetition in training camp so far.

Even when he doesn’t win the snap going away. There have been times when Ngakoue goes to his knees or his back, and the veteran pass rusher still crawls to the flag, picking it up to finish the play.

That relentless nature has been hard to miss in 11-on-11 work, too.

Ngakoue ended the offense’s first chance at a two-minute drill after just three plays, following up pass breakups by Gilmore and Julian Blackmon with a brilliant rush off of the blind side that would have either resulted in a “sack” of Ryan or a push up into the arms of Buckner and Kwity Paye, and he just kept going after the play ended, celebrating with an infectious edge the Colts defense needs.

Rookie rising

Drew Ogletree was the second tight end the Colts drafted in April, plucked in the sixth round for his potential and added to a tight end room that already had Mo Alie-Cox, third-round pick Jelani Woods and second-year pass-catching option Kylen Granson.

Ogletree is making a bid to move up that list.

Offered a chance to play more with the first team after Alie-Cox tweaked a knee last Saturday night — the veteran has not missed a practice, but isn’t taking his normal complement of snaps — Ogletree starred in practice Thursday.

The rookie tight end made one of the best catches of training camp in the opening 7-on-7 period, reaching up with just his right hand to grab a touchdown pass from Ryan. Three plays later he made a nice adjustment to reach behind himself and pick up a catch from Foles, and after taking a hard hit from undrafted linebacker JoJo Domann that dislodged a ball, Ogletree added a catch over the middle and another catch on a swing pass from Ryan in 11-on-11 work.

Injury report

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was limited at practice Thursday, but his injury did not appear to be serious. Kelly sat out one 11-on-11 team period and did not participate in 1-on-1 pass rush drills, but he returned to the lineup for 11-on-11 work, including the final two-minute drill.

Backup cornerback Alexander Myres returned to practice after going down on Wednesday, but the Colts held out running back D’Vonte Price, wide receiver DeMichael Harris, tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), defensive tackles Chris Williams (lower leg) and Byron Cowart, linebackers Forrest Rhyne and Brandon King and safety Armani Watts did not practice.

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receiver Michael Strachan (knee) remain on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Quick game

Ryan did finish the practice 11 of 13, despite the relentless pressure from the defense. The veteran’s accuracy shines in a practice setting. … Hines opened the practice with a remarkable catch, hauling in a perfect wheel route from Ryan over rookie safety Nick Cross. … Michael Pittman Jr. made three catches and Alie-Cox had two, including a touchdown in the red zone. … Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Verity were both given one field goal attempt from 50 yards at the end of practice. Both kickers drilled the ball through the uprights. … For the third consecutive day, a fumble marred the first-team offense’s performance. This time it was a botched handoff between Ryan and Jonathan Taylor. … Domann has been everywhere since the Colts put on the pads. On Thursday, the rookie linebacker had the pass breakup against Ogletree, teamed with fellow rookie James Skalski for a “sack” of Nick Foles and made at least three more tackles, ranging all over the field.