ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
NFL
FOX Sports

Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team

The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Giants have training camp brawl after Saquon Barkley hit

Perhaps members of the New York Giants could learn from New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as it pertains to his rule regarding players not throwing punches during inevitable training camp skirmishes. According to Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com, a "brawl exploded Monday during Giants training...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Taylor Township, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
FOX Sports

How linebacker Anthony Barr fits Cowboys’ defensive scheme

OXNARD, Calif. — It has to feel strange going from "The Guy" to "the new guy." In a world that changes as rapidly as the NFL, Anthony Barr had only ever played for the team that drafted him. The four-time Pro Bowler spent eight years with the Minnesota Vikings, signing three different contracts to remain in purple and gold.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
FOX Sports

Lions move training camp to Ford Field; Chark competes

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions held training camp at Ford Field on Saturday, hoping it is a step toward gaining home-field advantage this season. Last year, the Lions went 3-13-1 and had the lowest home attendance numbers of any team in the NFL. In the past four years, they’ve won a total of nine home games.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Chris Ballard
FOX Sports

Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Chiefs running back job surprisingly up for grabs in camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, one of them a first-round pick with the accompanying expectations and the other a seventh-round longshot. Midway through training camp, they might as well have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Track And Field#Taylor Made#American Football
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Elliott sees high stakes amid questions over future

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott lingers a little longer after practice at training camp with family, friends and even fans these days, seemingly more comfortable with everything that accompanies being the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys. His time in that role could be running short and...
NFL
FOX Sports

Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker. The team announced the move Monday. Tucker's previous deal was through 2023. A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick went 65 races without a win prior to Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. So when he took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and then outpaced the field, he was elated just to have a trophy, let alone earn a berth to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments

The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP

Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season. Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the staring quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game: Cubs, Reds unveil throwback uniforms

It's not quite heaven, but the "Field of Dreams" is the closest thing to paradise as far as baseball grounds are concerned. The Dyersville, Iowa, site – which was immortalized in the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie with Kevin Costner – will play host to its second Major League Baseball game Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports.
DYERSVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy