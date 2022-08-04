The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO