She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Barbara Independent
Bring Home the Beauty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse
The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is hosting an online art sale now through August 14, featuring stunning depictions of the majestic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The sale includes splendid photographs of the building, as well as original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, and acrylic, by California artists Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Fiesta Pequeña is a Glorious Celebration of Community
On August 3, Fiesta Pequeña kicked off Fiesta 2022 to the delight of thousands of community members at the Old Mission Santa Barbara and many more who tuned in to the live KEYT broadcast. Many arrived early to enjoy a picnic dinner on the lawn in front of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos
Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
Children’s Parade draws in large crowds
Thousands of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to watch El Desfile de Los Ninos. The post Children’s Parade draws in large crowds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The secret is out when it comes to the free mercado and fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara. The church located on the 200 block of N. Nopal St. near Milpas and Montecito Streets has become a popular stop during Old Spanish Days. It is known for tamales made The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
daytrippen.com
Malibu Hindu Temple Day Trip to India
Beautiful and peaceful, the Malibu Hindu Temple is nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains and welcomes guests from all religions. The temple is located in Calabasas, but most folks call this impressive building the Malibu Hindu Temple. The temple was built in 1981 and is considered one of the finest...
kclu.org
Providing back to school backpacks to some families in need in Ventura County
School backpacks are being filled with supplies like pens, glue sticks, and notepads, in Westlake Village on Friday. 150 of them to be exact, which are being loaded into a van and will be given to local non-profit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Ventura County. "They reached out to us and...
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
Santa Barbara Independent
Bike Path Needs
As an avid cyclist, I am grateful for the many local road and bike path improvements that have been accomplished the past few years. However, I wish to bring a couple of things to the attention to the powers that be:. (1) The new bike path in Carpinteria that passes...
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a shed fire that broke out in Goleta on Friday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
2 People Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Santa Barbara
Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the crash scene at the northbound freeway offramp at El Sueno Road, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc
Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
UPDATE: Firefighters make 'good progress' on Stagecoach fire
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Santa Barbara. The brush fire was reported in the area of Hwy 154 and Paradise Rd.
L.A. Weekly
Faysal Hekmat Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Rider Dead after Motorcycle Accident near San Antonio Road. The accident happened 7:40 a.m., July 28th, along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, per initial reports. According to Santa Barbara Police, the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV veered onto the southbound lanes, for reasons unknown, colliding head-on with a motorcyclist.
Detectives seize fentanyl pills, MDMA and more from Santa Maria home
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of illegal drugs. Some of these narcotics were found in areas accessible to children.
L.A. Weekly
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
