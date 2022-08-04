ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Bring Home the Beauty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is hosting an online art sale now through August 14, featuring stunning depictions of the majestic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The sale includes splendid photographs of the building, as well as original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, and acrylic, by California artists Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos

Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
LOS ALAMOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The secret is out when it comes to the free mercado and fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara. The church located on the 200 block of N. Nopal St. near Milpas and Montecito Streets has become a popular stop during Old Spanish Days. It is known for tamales made The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Malibu Hindu Temple Day Trip to India

Beautiful and peaceful, the Malibu Hindu Temple is nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains and welcomes guests from all religions. The temple is located in Calabasas, but most folks call this impressive building the Malibu Hindu Temple. The temple was built in 1981 and is considered one of the finest...
MALIBU, CA
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?

There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bike Path Needs

As an avid cyclist, I am grateful for the many local road and bike path improvements that have been accomplished the past few years. However, I wish to bring a couple of things to the attention to the powers that be:. (1) The new bike path in Carpinteria that passes...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Santa Barbara

Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the crash scene at the northbound freeway offramp at El Sueno Road, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc

Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
LOMPOC, CA
L.A. Weekly

Faysal Hekmat Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Rider Dead after Motorcycle Accident near San Antonio Road. The accident happened 7:40 a.m., July 28th, along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, per initial reports. According to Santa Barbara Police, the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV veered onto the southbound lanes, for reasons unknown, colliding head-on with a motorcyclist.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

