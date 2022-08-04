ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regarding the July 31 article, "Ohio joins lawsuit to stop USDA ban," I fervently oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ policy position that the Ohio attorney general appears to support. The Food and Nutrition Service program is expanding discrimination protections under U.S. Department of Agriculture policy to include adding gender identity and sexual orientation as a protected class on the basis of sex under Title IX as of May.
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
CBS News

Trump bolsters legal team for Georgia grand jury investigation

As a Georgia grand jury continues its investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the addition of Dwayne Thomas, a high-profile and well-connected lawyer, to Trump's legal team suggests the investigation is serious and moving quickly. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil with more.
