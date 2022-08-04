Read on www.foxsports.com
Letters: Ohio attorney general wrongly battles anti-discrimination policy; Supreme Court
Regarding the July 31 article, "Ohio joins lawsuit to stop USDA ban," I fervently oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ policy position that the Ohio attorney general appears to support. The Food and Nutrition Service program is expanding discrimination protections under U.S. Department of Agriculture policy to include adding gender identity and sexual orientation as a protected class on the basis of sex under Title IX as of May.
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
Trump lawyers preparing for possible charges from DOJ: Report
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are preparing for possible charges from the Department of Justice in relation to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to new reports.
Judge blocks enforcement of N.C. law that demands truth in campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. Following a...
Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing
The family now joins the NAACP's request for the probe. The post Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
Federal judge blocks Biden administration guidance on transgender students
A federal judge from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on July 15, 2022, struck down a Department of Education order that aims to protect transgender students and workers from discrimination. The Biden administration released the challenged guidance in response to recent legislation passed by...
Exclusive: Trump allies launch effort to recall Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Donald Trump’s allies in Georgia are mounting a campaign to recall Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her investigation into the then president’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and are seeking to recruit high-dollar donors to fund it, according to sources familiar with the effort.
Trump bolsters legal team for Georgia grand jury investigation
As a Georgia grand jury continues its investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the addition of Dwayne Thomas, a high-profile and well-connected lawyer, to Trump's legal team suggests the investigation is serious and moving quickly. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil with more.
U.S. launches probe of Houston illegal dumping over alleged discrimination
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The Justice Department on Friday opened an investigation into whether the city of Houston's response to illegal dumping discriminated against Black and Latino communities, citing environmental and health risks.
U.S. charges four Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor killing
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was in her home, in a case that sparked nationwide protests.
2022 midterm primary results in Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan and Washington
Votes were cast Tuesday in five states, including some that were battlegrounds in 2020 — and will be again in 2024. Kansas voters voted to preserve abortion access Tuesday night, as abortion faced its first test at the ballot box since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Breonna Taylor May Get Justice—Thanks to President Biden | Opinion
Today, the DOJ stepped in to grant justice to Breonna Taylor. And we should be clear about why: because of President Biden.
Adams condemns Texas governor for busing migrants to New York
Some 4,000 asylum seekers have sought refuge in city shelters since late May — an influx the mayor recently blamed for the city's failure to place newcomers in a timely fashion.
