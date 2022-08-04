ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Prolific Collier County burglary suspect faces more charges, 44 in total

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.winknews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in

Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Digital Video#Convicted Felon#Security Camera#County Jail#Dvr#Ccso
WINKNEWS.com

Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House

Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Driver Charged With DUI, Hit and Run

Police responded to an erratic driver at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on West Gulf Drive. Logan Lee of Sanibel crashed his vehicle and left the scene. He was located a short distance from the crash and arrested. Lee was charged with hit and run and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released Aug. 1 on a $3,500 bond.
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A 67-year-old woman died in a crash

A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. At around 4:55 a.m., a pickup truck was going east on Lee Boulevard and coming toward a red light in the left turn lane. At the same time, a sedan was going west on Lee Boulevard in the outside lane.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy