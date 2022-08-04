ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County elections mess is inexcusable (but perhaps explainable)

By Laurie Roberts, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Opinion: It's beyond outrageous that Pinal County bungled Tuesday's election. Still, one must wonder why the county Elections Department is such a train wreck? Any ideas, all you election deniers?

Arizona Republic

There is something impossibly rich about a pair of election deniers marching into a Pinal County news conference and crying about a botched election.

Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend, who lost on Tuesday, is demanding a do-over.

“Apparently voters were turned away as early as 1 PM and ballots didn’t get brought until later in the evening so the afternoon voters have been disenfranchised,” she tweeted, shortly before the meeting. “I am calling on the @PinalCounty supervisors to nullify the election and repeat it.”

Republican Rep. John Fillmore, who lost by just a few hundred votes, is furious.

“Why the hell was the county not prepared for people showing up at the polls?” he asked. “And what do we say to our constituents who were disenfranchised?”

You might start, Rep. Fillmore, by saying, “I’m sorry.”

No wonder Pinal elections were a train wreck

It goes without saying that heads need to roll in Pinal County, where potentially hundreds of voters were disenfranchised on Tuesday due to incompetence – perhaps more than the single head that rolled on Thursday. It was bad enough when the county botched up municipal races on 63,000 ballots a few weeks ago, but turning away voters at the polls? That’s a whole ‘nother level of atrocious.

Still, one must wonder, why is the Pinal County Elections Department such a train wreck?

For nearly two years, elections workers across Arizona and America have been harrassed and threatened by MAGA loyalists who believe absolutely in the lie that the 2020 election was stolen – people whipped into a frenzy by ambitious politicians and others looking to make money or win votes or amass power.

People like Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who now is fuming about Pinal County's botch job.

“What happened in Pinal County," she tweeted, "is completely unacceptable & makes it extremely difficult to have confidence in overall election results."

Says the state Republican leader who has spent the last two years underming confidence in election results.

Character assassination gets old

One in 3 U.S. elections workers surveyed last summer by the Brennan Center for Justice reported feeling unsafe in their jobs. One in 5 said a key concern was threats to their lives.

“I remember getting an email here saying that I should be hung,” Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette told The Arizona Republic’s Mary Jo Pitzl in July, shortly before leaving after 14 years on the job.

“I shouldn’t have had to have the sheriff patrolling my house,” echoed Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman, who also left last month after 10 years on the job and one too many insults from the Stop the Stealers.

Character assassination, after all, gets old.

In Arizona, county elections departments have lost decades of experience as seasoned professionals, weary of vile threats and nasty insults, have given up and walked away – or as they mostly explain it, left to pursue a better opportunity.

Pinal was on its third elections director in 2 years

Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk has been on the job since March. Arizona Agenda’s Rachel Leingang, writing for Votebeat, reports that he is the county’s third elections director in two years. When he arrived, the five-person elections staff was short four people.

Frisk had experience in a small county in the state of Washington, but Arizona elections are extraordinarily complex.

Consider the roughly 1,700 laws governing elections. Layer in 939 different ballot styles in Pinal County, more than 120 polling locations, an inexperienced staff – and, curiously, printers that apparently predate the dawn of time and can only spit out one ballot every three minutes – and, well, you get …

Pinal County on election day.

A quarter of the precincts either running out of mostly Republican ballots or running low. Voters turned away or told to come back later. One polling place opened four hours late.

Potentially hundreds of voters, denied their right to have a voice in this election.

Townsend should sue (and note her role in this)

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Thursday fired Frisk and is vowing an investigation to find out what went wrong and fix it before November.

Townsend, meanwhile, is threatening to go to court to stop the county from certifying the results of Tuesday’s election.

She absolutely should. Pinal County made a mess of things – possibly with a little help from her, given her repeated insistence that elections -- and thus elections officials -- cannot be trusted.

What happened on Tuesday wasn’t a conspiracy, but it was disaster.

The good news is that 14 other counties were able to run smooth elections on Tuesday, despite staff turnover.

No thanks to the collective psychosis that has engulfed the Republican Party.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

Comments / 5

Shadier Sky
3d ago

I can believe this. I wonder what they will say was the problem. there is no excuse for this. they should have had too many not too little

Reply
3
Rob Kinzinger
3d ago

Easily explained. Trump won Pinal county in 2016 by 20,000+ votes. Who was MSM backing this go around?? #NothingToSeeHere

Reply
2
Arizona Mirror

Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane

After flying to Tucson on her family’s private jet for a campaign event Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson hitched a ride back home on Gov. Doug Ducey’s state plane because her jet was ferrying former Vice President Mike Pence to Nevada. And Robson’s campaign will have to reimburse the state for not just […] The post Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARANA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

