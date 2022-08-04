Update Given On Kyrie Irving's Status With Brooklyn Nets

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving is “in a good place” with the Brooklyn Nets amidst all of the trade rumors surrounding him this NBA offseason.

The Brooklyn Nets have not been able to escape the spotlight of the NBA and all of the drama that comes with it these last few months. As if getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics was not bad enough, the Nets then had to deal with the turmoil that ensued with Kevin Durant requesting a trade and trade rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving's immediate future as well.

While Irving has not formally requested a trade from the team like Durant, many have been quick to speculate this offseason that the seven-time All-Star guard could already have one foot out the door in Brooklyn given that he only has one more year left on his contract.

The Nets have not been willing to negotiate a long-term agreement with Kyrie Irving this offseason and as a result, a shadow of doubt has been casted on this entire franchise not just for the 2022-23 season, but for their foreseeable future.

If the Nets were to lose Irving and Durant, they would be facing a long, grueling rebuild process simply because of the lack of assets they own.

Giving up almost all of their draft capital in 2021 to acquire James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Nets have virtually no draft picks, not much cap space and they would have no star players to build around should they trade both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Now in the month of August, over a full month since Durant requested a trade and the Irving trade rumors began to circulate around the league, things have settled down dramatically around the league in regards to these two All-Stars simply because the trade market for both players is broken.

No team in the league can give up the assets the Nets are wanting for Kevin Durant and as far as Kyrie Irving’s situation, it appears that the narrative has changed drastically.

While early reports suggested that Irving had interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, it now appears as if this was not fully factual and the All-Star does actually want to play for the Nets during the 2022-23 season.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley , who covers both the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks closely, sources close to Irving said that he is “in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season.”

Irving has been on the record stating he wants to remain in Brooklyn long-term on multiple occasions, but many are always quick to create any sort of story they can, especially if there is talk of a potential reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles.

While he wants a long-term deal and security, training camps around the NBA begin in September and it does appear that as of right now, Kyrie Irving will be in attendance for the Brooklyn Nets.

Should this actually happen and Irving does in fact commit to the 2022-23 season with the Nets, as it appears he has already done by opting into his player option, then Durant could very well follow suit behind him and put aside his trade request for the time being.

With how volatile the NBA offseason is and how aggressive front-offices are to try and get trades done, it would not come as a shock to see either All-Star traded before the start of the 2022-23 season.

However, do not be surprised if both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain with the Brooklyn Nets in search of winning a title.