ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Update Given On Kyrie Irving's Status With Brooklyn Nets

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofAYu_0h574I5900

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving is “in a good place” with the Brooklyn Nets amidst all of the trade rumors surrounding him this NBA offseason.

The Brooklyn Nets have not been able to escape the spotlight of the NBA and all of the drama that comes with it these last few months. As if getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics was not bad enough, the Nets then had to deal with the turmoil that ensued with Kevin Durant requesting a trade and trade rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving's immediate future as well.

While Irving has not formally requested a trade from the team like Durant, many have been quick to speculate this offseason that the seven-time All-Star guard could already have one foot out the door in Brooklyn given that he only has one more year left on his contract.

The Nets have not been willing to negotiate a long-term agreement with Kyrie Irving this offseason and as a result, a shadow of doubt has been casted on this entire franchise not just for the 2022-23 season, but for their foreseeable future.

If the Nets were to lose Irving and Durant, they would be facing a long, grueling rebuild process simply because of the lack of assets they own.

Giving up almost all of their draft capital in 2021 to acquire James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Nets have virtually no draft picks, not much cap space and they would have no star players to build around should they trade both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Now in the month of August, over a full month since Durant requested a trade and the Irving trade rumors began to circulate around the league, things have settled down dramatically around the league in regards to these two All-Stars simply because the trade market for both players is broken.

No team in the league can give up the assets the Nets are wanting for Kevin Durant and as far as Kyrie Irving’s situation, it appears that the narrative has changed drastically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvrFV_0h574I5900

While early reports suggested that Irving had interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, it now appears as if this was not fully factual and the All-Star does actually want to play for the Nets during the 2022-23 season.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley , who covers both the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks closely, sources close to Irving said that he is “in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season.”

Irving has been on the record stating he wants to remain in Brooklyn long-term on multiple occasions, but many are always quick to create any sort of story they can, especially if there is talk of a potential reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles.

While he wants a long-term deal and security, training camps around the NBA begin in September and it does appear that as of right now, Kyrie Irving will be in attendance for the Brooklyn Nets.

Should this actually happen and Irving does in fact commit to the 2022-23 season with the Nets, as it appears he has already done by opting into his player option, then Durant could very well follow suit behind him and put aside his trade request for the time being.

With how volatile the NBA offseason is and how aggressive front-offices are to try and get trades done, it would not come as a shock to see either All-Star traded before the start of the 2022-23 season.

However, do not be surprised if both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain with the Brooklyn Nets in search of winning a title.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet of a video from his AAU basketball days in high school. Mitchell has been in a lot of trade rumors this offseason with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being two of the teams mentioned as potential destinations.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe

We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy