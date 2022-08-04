ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Nick Steffanni wins playoff at Harding Amateur

By Staff Report
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

MARION — Nick Steffanni needed two extra holes to claim the championship division at this year's Harding Amateur held July 30 and 31 at Marion Country Club. Bryan Rinehart finished second, while Alan Dixon and Nick Reeder tied for third.

In the 49-and-younger mid-am division's first flight, Trevor Schmidt won, while Clay Ralston was second, and Jim Brewer and Mike Joering tied for third. In the second flight, Paul Kuzio won followed by Mike Wagner and Jeremy Clark.

In the 50-to-59 senior division's first flight, Mark Paluszak took first as Tom Burlison was runner-up and John Stover third. In the second flight, Todd Ramsey won with Paul Craycraft and Russ Frank tying for second.

Kelly McGowan took the 60-to-69 super senior division's first flight as Steve Tolnar and Dick Imbody tied for runner-up. Jim Owens won the second flight followed by Ron Sayre and Dan French.

In the 70-and-older legends division, Doug Savage won the first flight followed by Bob Concepcion and Bob Finney, while Mark Thorpe won the second flight followed by David Bailey and Naseer Chaudry, and Lacy Blankenship and Eritt Coon shared top honors with John Newell finishing third.

The Harding Amateur saw 82 golfers compete this year.

