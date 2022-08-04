Bloomington North standout JQ Roberts commits to Vanderbilt

Bloomington North boys' basketball standout JaQualon Roberts started off his senior year with a big announcement on Thursday, declaring his commitment to Vanderbilt.

He had received the offer from the Commodores early this July. After visiting the Nashville, Tenn. school and getting a chance to meet its NBA-centric staff, led by Jerry Stackhouse, there wasn't much quibbling to be done despite over a dozen other offers on his table.

His decision was like a quick drive to the bucket, a couple hard dribbles and a decisive slam dunk. Vandy had everything he was looking for so there was no hesitation.

"When I came to Vanderbilt, I talked to the whole staff, from the athletic director to the video coordinators," Roberts said. "And to have all those conversations was amazing. I got to see the campus and the facilities in person.

"And Vanderbilt is one of the top educational institutions in the country. Basketball is going to stop one day, so to be able to have that type of degree in hand will be amazing."

Roberts announced his verbal commitment on his Twitter account: First, I'd like to thank God and my Mom. Without them, I wouldn't be here or have the ability to play the game of basketball that I love. Thanks to my Sister and family for being there and supporting me! Thank you to all of my coaches and my teammates, over the years. A special thank you to Coach Derrick Cross, my head basketball trainer, and his family who became our family. Thanks to the Teamwork Bloomington coaches and all of my Big Brothers! Lastly, I want to thank all of the coaches and schools that were recruiting me and those that took the time to get to know me and my family! With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Vanderbilt University! Thank you, Coach Stackhouse, Coach Andy Fox, Coach Mazarei, Coach Curry, and the rest of the entire basketball staff, Dr. Lee, Vice Chancellor Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director, and the rest of the administrators!

Roberts received more than a dozen Division I offers, mostly from schools throughout the Midwest, including Indiana, Butler, Evansville and Ball State, with the one from Vanderbilt revealed by Roberts on July 8. There was no rush to make a decision before the season started, but everything worked out to get it over with now.

"I think in just talking to him, when you know, you know," North coach Jason Speer said. "He felt like it was time."

Roberts, listed at 6-foot-7 and 198 pounds on the North roster, was a Herald-Times First Team All-Area player, averaging 14.4 points and a team high 9.1 rebounds per game. He shot 52% from the floor, 38% on 3s (30-of-80) and had 24 blocks and 31 steals. He was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Underclass Supreme 15 and was also named a Junior All-Star.

He was a beast during the Cougars' postseason run to semi-state, recording five straight double-doubles. He'll be the senior leader for a program with three more of its top seven returning but graduating its three starting guards.

"I think JQ's best basketball is ahead of him," Speer said. "He's had a great career so far at north in his three years and into his senior year and into the college level and beyond, he's going to show out. He has all the tangibles and intangibles to be great.

"And we're happy to support him on his journey."

Building up Vandy

Vanderbilt went 19-17 last year (7-11 over a tough SEC slate), winning a pair of NIT games before falling by two to Xavier. Stackhouse, a former standout at North Carolina and in the NBA where he had an 18-year career, is entering his fourth season as head coach after stints coaching with the Memphis Grizzlies and in the G League.

The Commodores were the only SEC program to improve their NET ranking in each of the past three seasons and made their first postseason appearance since the 2016-17 season.

Along with Stackhouse, the staff includes former player Michael Curry and Adam Mazarei, both with NBA coaching pedigrees as well.

"Having that (NBA) experience can bring me to the next level," Roberts said. "My goal since I was young athlete was to be in the NBA and they know exactly how to get me there, to put in me that position with their playing style and how to go out being a great addition to the team.

"I really like what (Stackhouse) has going on. Seeing that projection of where they are going and making sure they have the right guys coming into the program who are selfless guys and team players. People who will put their body on the line for the team. That's the way I play. When you have guys playing for each other, that kind of team can do great things."

There is obviously a connection between Roberts and Stackhouse.

"I love his honesty," Roberts said. "He tells you what you're doing right and what you're doing wrong and it'll help me as a player to grow physically and mentally to be prepared to meet those challenges."

Supporting cast

His mom, JaQuita, has been his walking appointment calendar through a busy schedule over the past few years as interest grew in his basketball talent.

“Mom helped me get through the recruiting process," Roberts said. "Working on schedules, telling me when I had workouts, practices and when it was time to call coaches.

"She was doing it all for me. She was an amazing asset and I appreciate her and everything she helped me to do to fully maximize this summer."

Bloomington's Derrick Cross, a former Cougar, parent of a Division I basketball player and now a local athletic trainer with Team Blaze also played a big role as mentor.

"He's been awesome and great," Roberts said. "My workouts with him have been amazing. Even when I was playing with Indiana Elite, he was watching me and working me out and giving me coaching advice since he's been through the same things as a player at Miami of Ohio.

"He was a big part of why JQ Roberts went to Vanderbilt."

Ready to step up

Roberts is not sure yet what he might major in but is leaning toward something related to sports medicine, such as physical therapy or nutrition science. Before then, he knows he needs to work on his body to handle the more rigorous world of Division I basketball.

"Definitely my physique," he said. "College is a huge change from high school from the people playing to the number of games. I need to improve my body to hang with the bigger guys, so I'll definitely be getting in the gym at Teamwork Bloomington and lifting."

Roberts' athleticism and hustle is key to Vandy's plans for him.

"They want me to be a versatile wing, to do it all and know every position," Roberts said. "With game matchups, it will depend on who I play. And my motor was something they emphasized. To get every rebound, to do the dirty work on the floor, knowing I'm going 110 percent all the time."

That's the kind of player he intends to be this winter for North as a potential Indiana All-Star. Then it'll be on to the SEC.

"I'm excited for the challenge," Roberts said. "I'm ready to do some big things."

