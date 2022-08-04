Read on hudsonvalleycountry.com
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Why Must People In The Hudson Valley Know Who Sybil Ludington Is?
Do you see those yellow and blue historical markers on the side of the road when you are traveling through New York State? You probably see more of them than you realize. In fact, New York State has more than 900 of those markers, a few hundred more than any other state.
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?
New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL・
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Mother, Child in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is accused of kidnapping a mother and child. He's also accused of badly injuring the mother. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a woman and her child allegedly being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Going Hunting in the Hudson Valley This Year? Licenses on Sale Now
As fall approaches, many Hudson Valley hunters and trappers are preparing themselves for hunting and trapping seasons. If you plan to hunt to trap anywhere in New York this year, remember you do need a license to legally hunt and trap in our great state. 2022-2023 Hunting & Trapping Licenses.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
Dudes Investigate Abandoned Illinois School But They’re Not Alone
What's scarier than investigating an abandoned place? Answer: realizing that you're not alone. That's exactly what happened to some urban explorers who recently checked out what remains of an abandoned elementary school in Illinois. As is their practice, Decaying Midwest investigated another abandoned Illinois place, but they didn't divulge the...
