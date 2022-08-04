ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhodell, WV

WVNS

Fayette County man airlifted to CAMC after shots fired

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.   At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVSP gets new technology for body discovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified

UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Cases of Summers County couple accused of murdering their 4-year-old headed to grand jury

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Summers County will consider charges against a couple accused of killing their 4-year-old daughter. The cases of Rusty and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill will now be presented to a grand jury. Probable cause was found during a preliminary hearing in Summers County Magistrate Court on Thursday to send Rebakah Weikle’s case to a grand jury. Her husband, Rusty Weikle, waived his preliminary hearing July 21.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Oak Hill man arrested and charged over a cell phone charger

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)- An Oak Hill man is in jail over a phone charger. According to Oak Hill Police, on July 30th, a domestic call was called in about Gary Bogle threatening to end the lives of family members with a shotgun. When police arrived, the victim stated that an argument stemmed from missing a cellphone charger. When Bogle asked for the charger, the victim said that she didn’t know where she had placed it. Mr. Bogle then became aggravated and started throwing items such as a small hack saw at her, striking her in the arm. The victim then stated that Bogle began tearing up the house by knocking paintings off the wall and putting a hole in the hallway hall.
OAK HILL, WV
americanmilitarynews.com

West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more

A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
ROMNEY, WV
Lootpress

Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners

“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-79 southbound closed between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says all lanes of Interstate 79 southbound remain closed after a tractor-trailer rollover on Sunday morning between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals. The crash happened at the 2.6 mile marker around 5:30 a.m., according to Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Metro 911. As of 11:19 a.m., the lanes […]
BIG CHIMNEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
WSAZ

Kanawha prepares for three-day flood watch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flood watch from Thursday afternoon until Sunday evening is what responders in Kanawha County are making their top priority. Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman is helping to coordinate those efforts. He said the County Commission placed Kanawha County into a State of Preparedness in order to deal with potential flooding.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested in Beckley after breaking a kitten’s neck because it wouldn’t stop meowing

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking a kitten’s neck because it would not stop meowing. According to Beckley Police, officers were dispatched to the Smart Hotel on Harper Road regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Raleigh County EOC advised they multiple complaints were made about a man shaking a kitten and screaming, “shut the f*&% up.”
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Fire damages well-known grocery store in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — Damage is extensive to a well-known business in the Kanawha County town of Nitro after a Thursday night fire. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket. “They had heavy smoke showing from an office area when we arrived. They were met with...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

PHOTOS: Vehicle fire that closed I-79 Thurs. morning

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A vehicle fire closed two lanes of I-79 near the I-77 split on Thursday morning. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to the fire at 10:53 a.m. and posted the photos below on their Facebook page: Kanawha metro says that both lanes are now back open and that there were […]
PINCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcycle ride benefits baby with spinal bifida in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A motorcycle ride called “Ride for Ivy” in Bluefield aims to raise money for a family in need of help. Parents Robbie and Brittany Gaines are caring for their one-year-old son who was born prematurely.As a result, he’s faced numerous health issues, including spinal bifida. Tyler Dunmyer, the managing partner of […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Torrential downpours to just muggy, more of the same ahead

(WOWK) — Two major downpours hit the city of Charleston proper on Friday causing city street flooding while just a few miles to the west there was no rain at all in adjacent South Charleston. A massive downpour at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at about 4:20 p.m. also had a wind gust of 64 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local family celebrates first birthday with long-lost brother

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – There is an almost endless list of things you can do on the internet these days. But one family never expected Facebook to lead them to a brother they never knew existed. One year ago, Mary K. Matelski gave her father, Everett Heaton a 23-and-Me kit for his 85th birthday. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV

