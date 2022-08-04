Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…

Read on rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Possible Stabbing Victim in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. Details are still dynamic. It happened around 5:20 pm. Initial reports are saying there is a possible stabbing victim near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not yet released any information on the incident. We do have a lot of reports of several emergency personnel...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, At A Major Intersection. Avoid The Area
It happened around 2 pm near E State st. and Perryville. Initial reports are saying there is an accident near this intersection. Injuries were being reported. Traffic is reported to be a mess in the area. Avoid the area for a bit, or expect possible traffic delays. If you like...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
Several sources are reporting a fire scene at a local church. It happened this morning in the 400 block of N 2nd. Reports of several emergency personnel were on scene. We have reports that there was a cloud to ground lightning strike,. That happened in the same area, just prior...
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton
At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
Rockford Scanner™: sources are reporting an automobile accident with possible injuries, in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 11:55 AM in the area of East Riverside and Bell School. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. just north of the intersection. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of...
Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe
At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford
At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on I-90
Sources are reporting a rollover accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 10. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. Sounds like everyone was able to escape the vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. If you like Rockford...
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side
The City of Rockford will begin the reconstruction 9th Street from Sandy Hollow to Brooke Road. the week of August 8 2022. The project will include the removal and replacement of the road subgrade and surface complete with new storm sewer,. curb and gutter and sidewalks. The Contractor will be...
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashed into A Tree, Injuries Were Being Reported…
From our good friends at Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue. Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue responded on the morning of Aug 6th to a report of a vehicle vs a tree. Sources said the location was near the area of the 4400 block of Owen Center rd. On arrival, crews...
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
Two Rock Falls Teens Arrested for Domestic Battery in Dixon
Dixon Police say two Rock Falls teens were arrested on Domestic Battery Charges in Dixon. Officers report that 18-year-old Abygail G. Miller and 19-year old Zachariah Flatt was arrested in the 100 Block of Division Street on Tuesday August 2 at 2:30 P.M., for Domestic Battery. Miller and Flatt was...
Rockford Scanner™: Garbage Truck On Fire, in Winnebago County
It happened around 7:10 am this morning, in the 5200 block of Windsor rd. The LPFD responded to reports of a garbage truck on fire. The driver was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. LPFD quickly arrived on scene and confirmed. the fire was pretty much extinguished.
Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson
The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Rockford Scanner™: Flash Flood Warning
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a. * At 357 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. torrential rainfall moving into the warned area. An automated. weather station in McConnell recorded 1.27 inches of rain in just. 15 minutes between 329 AM CDT and 344 AM CDT! These...
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
