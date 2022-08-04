ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rockfordscanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Rockford Scanner#Rockford Police#Rockfordscanner Gmail Com#Erro
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe

At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford

At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on I-90

Sources are reporting a rollover accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 10. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. Sounds like everyone was able to escape the vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. If you like Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side

The City of Rockford will begin the reconstruction 9th Street from Sandy Hollow to Brooke Road. the week of August 8 2022. The project will include the removal and replacement of the road subgrade and surface complete with new storm sewer,. curb and gutter and sidewalks. The Contractor will be...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford

At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Rock Falls Teens Arrested for Domestic Battery in Dixon

Dixon Police say two Rock Falls teens were arrested on Domestic Battery Charges in Dixon. Officers report that 18-year-old Abygail G. Miller and 19-year old Zachariah Flatt was arrested in the 100 Block of Division Street on Tuesday August 2 at 2:30 P.M., for Domestic Battery. Miller and Flatt was...
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson

The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a. * At 357 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. torrential rainfall moving into the warned area. An automated. weather station in McConnell recorded 1.27 inches of rain in just. 15 minutes between 329 AM CDT and 344 AM CDT! These...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy