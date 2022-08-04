[UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: Video] Evacuations on Ogulin Fire Which Just Started in Lake County

Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.

CLEARLAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO