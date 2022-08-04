ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

[UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: Video] Evacuations on Ogulin Fire Which Just Started in Lake County

By Matt LaFever
 3 days ago
mendofever.com

Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
HOPLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County, CA
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries

Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
CLEARLAKE, CA
ksro.com

Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire

Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Paradise Post

Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead

A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks in Ukiah

UKIAH - A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward "Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the 1-year-old and his 2-year-old brother were reported missing, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't immediately clear whether Steele had an attorney to speak for him. A report of domestic violence sent deputies to a parking lot in Ukiah, a rural area 115 miles north of San Francisco,...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Firefighters continue work in Ogulin fire area

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The fire that began Thursday afternoon and moved at a fast rate in the Clearlake area ultimately was controlled before it could destroy any structures, while authorities arrested a woman on suspicion of setting the fire. The Ogulin fire, first dispatched just before 1 p.m....
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought

(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Person of Interest in Ukiah Child Death Located at the Hopland Rancheria

This afternoon the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced that Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, their person of interest in the death of a one-year-old and the abandonment of a two-year-old, was arrested on the Hopland Rancheria. Yesterday afternoon, an abandoned two-year-old child suffering from heatstroke was found on...
UKIAH, CA
Government Technology

Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers

(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
CALISTOGA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deadly rollover crash on Interstate 5 south of Orland shuts down northbound lanes

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man died after a rollover crash that briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Orland, according to the CHP. The rollover crash happened before 1 p.m. and it involved two passengers, a man and a woman. CHP briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in order to land a helicopter at the scene of the crash, but it was sent away.
ORLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Police seek help in recovering stolen leaf blower

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Petaluma police are seeking help from the community recovering a leaf blower stolen in June. KRON On is streaming news live now A janitorial employee was cleaning the area around a business in the 100 block of Lynch Creek Way around 9:16 a.m. June 22 and briefly left a $600 backpack […]
PETALUMA, CA

