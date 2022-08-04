ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Man dies in hospital following Aiken County traffic accident

By Winston Rogers
wach.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning. According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Graniteville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Accidents
City
Graniteville, SC
wach.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Broad River Road shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested in Sunday's deadly shooting at a convenience store on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Byron Lewie has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies were called to the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies following house fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sc Highway Patrol
WRDW-TV

Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-vehicle traffic accident on I-20 westbound near Exit 1 has shut down lanes. According to dispatchers with North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in at 9:15 p.m Friday. All westbound lanes are shut down at this time. North Augusta Public Safety and South...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wach.com

Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County

CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Irmo Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Malik Rashoid Canty in connection with an attempted murder. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Two minors injured in Fairfield County drive-by shooting. Canty is also being charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
IRMO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy