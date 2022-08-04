ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s Drought Conditions Expand

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Des Moines) The drought condition across Iowa continues to increase. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, an island of D1 category moderate drought introduced two weeks ago in southeast Iowa is expanding across the southern and central part of the state into southwest Iowa.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says subsoil moisture profiles are depleting as one factor, and lack of rainfall over the past 40-to-45 days across southern Iowa is another factor.

Plymouth and the northern portion of Woodbury County in northwest Iowa suffer from extreme drought. The balance of that area is in the abnormally dry category to moderate drought.

Glisan says western Iowa is currently in a warm and dryer weather pattern blocking the westerly flow.

Justin Glisan says there is a silver lining: high dew points in the 60; s and 70s. He says this cuts down on the moisture stress on the corn and soybean plants.

The flip side of high dew points can negatively affect livestock and humans.

The forecast calls for a high of 93 on Friday, 98 on Saturday, 91 on Sunday, and 81 on Monday. There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Drought Conditions Worsen, Some Corn & Soybean Plants Are ‘Suffering’

(Le Mars, IA) — Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout southern Iowa, but the northwest region is being hit hardest. Don Kass, who farms in Plymouth County, says his crops have been faring well, but he’s starting to see signs of heat distress. Kass says it’s a critical time for corn and soybean development, and the area needs significant rainfall soon to aid the crops’ pollination process. This year, the region saw its second driest June on record, typically the wettest month of the season. The latest U-S Drought Monitor map shows around 60 Iowa counties are in some form of drought, with 30 counties abnormally dry, 20 counties in moderate drought, six in severe drought, and four (Cherokee, Plymouth, Sioux & Woodbury) in extreme drought.
IOWA STATE
Wild Turkey Count Is Underway

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa DNR is in the midst of its annual wild turkey count and is looking for some help. Wildlife Biologist, Jim Coffey, leads the survey. He says they’re asking the general public if they see any wild turkeys to go to the Iowa D-N-R webpage under the turkey tab and report those sightings. You are most likely to see hens, which will gather together in groups to watch over the young birds.
IOWA STATE
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
DES MOINES, IA
Railroad bridge to Iowa

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
MUSCATINE, IA
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Plymouth, IA
Nasty heat continues for some into Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. The first focus of the forecast into tonight is heavy rain potential in northern Iowa. A boundary stretches from Nebraska, across NW Iowa into Minnesota this afternoon. Several disturbances rippling through the atmosphere along that front have already generated numerous storms and will continue to do so into Saturday night. Steering winds will push these storms along the boundary, leading to repeated downpours along the Iowa/Minnesota border region. There's now a Flood Watch out for the two northernmost tiers of counties in Iowa through Sunday morning. Localized amounts of 3-5" are possible in that watch. More broadly, rainfall of 1-3" is likely over the northern third of the state.
IOWA STATE
More heavy rainfall possible, flash flooding a risk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are a good bet again tonight, with heavy rain a threat. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the TV9 viewing area until Monday morning. Get the latest weather alerts here. Showers and storms will move into eastern Iowa from...
IOWA STATE
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
Six Animals You Didn’t Know Lived in Iowa

Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind while thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these animals once called...
IOWA STATE
Iowa no longer first in the nation?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
IOWA STATE
Environment
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?

IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
IOWA STATE
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa

Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. “We’ve got...
IOWA STATE
Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

