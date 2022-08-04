Iowa’s Drought Conditions Expand

(Des Moines) The drought condition across Iowa continues to increase. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, an island of D1 category moderate drought introduced two weeks ago in southeast Iowa is expanding across the southern and central part of the state into southwest Iowa.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says subsoil moisture profiles are depleting as one factor, and lack of rainfall over the past 40-to-45 days across southern Iowa is another factor.

Plymouth and the northern portion of Woodbury County in northwest Iowa suffer from extreme drought. The balance of that area is in the abnormally dry category to moderate drought.

Glisan says western Iowa is currently in a warm and dryer weather pattern blocking the westerly flow.

Justin Glisan says there is a silver lining: high dew points in the 60; s and 70s. He says this cuts down on the moisture stress on the corn and soybean plants.

The flip side of high dew points can negatively affect livestock and humans.

The forecast calls for a high of 93 on Friday, 98 on Saturday, 91 on Sunday, and 81 on Monday. There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.