Detectives: Cambria Co. inmate charged for assaulting, strangling cell mate

WJAC TV
Police: Duncansville man accused of strangling woman, hitting child during dispute
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Blair Township Police Department have charged a Duncansville man after he was accused of strangling a woman and hitting a child during a domestic dispute. Police say Joshua Guyer, 41, faces numerous charges including felony strangulation, witness/victim intimidation, child endangerment and...
Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
Bellefonte man sentenced for setting fire to a woman’s kitchen, threatening to kill her
He pleaded guilty to one felony count each of arson and risking catastrophe, as well as one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
WJAC TV
PSP: Woman raped after finding man in her Clearfield Co. apartment
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Clearfield County are investigating a rape that happened Friday on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, just outside Houtzdale. Troopers said an unknown man reportedly entered a 28-year-old woman’s apartment while she was at work. Investigators say when the woman returned...
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Man Waiting in Woman’s Apartment Rapes Her After She Returns Home from Work
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois are investigating a rape that occurred recently in Clearfield County. Police said the incident happened on August 5 around 1:30 a.m. in Woodward Township, Clearfield County. Investigators said an unknown male entered the victim’s apartment while she was at work....
WJAC TV
DOJ: Convicted Somerset Co. meth dealer sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Federal authorities announced Monday that a convicted Somerset County drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Authorities say Terrell Ickes, 32, was sentenced in federal court to serve 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Ickes...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Police Respond to Assault in Huston Township
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls. DuBois-based State Police have assault-related charges against a known Penfield man after an incident that took place near Georgino Lane in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police say 33-year-old Richard Bonanno, of Penfield, got into a verbal...
Vol. Fire Department burglarized in Clearfield County, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after they say Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company was burglarized earlier this month. State police report that they were called to a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company, 302 Walton Streer, on Aug. 2 just before 9 p.m. They were able to view security footage of […]
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
Driver killed after crashing motorcycle in Bedford County, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man was pronounced dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle, state police report. The crash happened Aug. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. when 21-year-old Corey Yatsky was driving a motorcycle on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. For unknown reasons, he crossed […]
Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Young Girl Waiting for School Bus
SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl waiting for the school bus. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 74-year-old Dale Richard Neill, of Sigel, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, July 25.
Police: One killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Case Against Man Accused of Stealing Items from Store, Fleeing From Police Waived for Court
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a man facing felony theft and related offenses were waived for court. Court documents indicate the following charges against 34-year-old Kenneth Adamo, of Shelton, Connecticut, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 28, at 3:15 p.m.:. – Retail...
Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
Man who shot himself after being accused of rape pleads guilty
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man who lived after shooting himself pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault for an incident that took place on November 2021. On Nov. 7, police arrived at the Lykens Market around 1:20 a.m. […]
Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
