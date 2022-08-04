ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Detectives: Cambria Co. inmate charged for assaulting, strangling cell mate

By WJAC staff
WJAC TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on origin.wjactv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Woman raped after finding man in her Clearfield Co. apartment

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Clearfield County are investigating a rape that happened Friday on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, just outside Houtzdale. Troopers said an unknown man reportedly entered a 28-year-old woman’s apartment while she was at work. Investigators say when the woman returned...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Ebensburg, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Ebensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Strangling#Police#Prison#Violent Crime#Cambria Co
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Police Respond to Assault in Huston Township

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls. DuBois-based State Police have assault-related charges against a known Penfield man after an incident that took place near Georgino Lane in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police say 33-year-old Richard Bonanno, of Penfield, got into a verbal...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Young Girl Waiting for School Bus

SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl waiting for the school bus. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 74-year-old Dale Richard Neill, of Sigel, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, July 25.
SIGEL, PA
WTAJ

Police: One killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man who shot himself after being accused of rape pleads guilty

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man who lived after shooting himself pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault for an incident that took place on November 2021. On Nov. 7, police arrived at the Lykens Market around 1:20 a.m. […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
FLINTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy