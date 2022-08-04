3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo

Read on www.sportbible.com
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
“The Glazers are watching their empire crumble” - Alex Crook’s passionate rant after Brighton defeat Manchester United
Alex Crook has expressed his anger at the Glazer family with the way they have run Manchester United to the ground in his latest rant. The Red Devils began a new era under Erik ten Hag with a gut-wrenching defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Ismaila Sarr scores from his own half and could be goal of the season already
Ismaila Sarr has just given Watford the lead against West Bromwich Albion with a superb goal from inside his own half. Sarr picked up the ball unmarked near the halfway line and quickly turned to have a glimpse at goal. The Senegal international spotted David Button off his line and...
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
Alan Smith 'struggles to walk' after disgusting leg break for Man Utd over 16 years ago
Former Manchester United forward Alan Smith once revealed he struggles to walk over 16 years after a free-kick from John Arne Riise broke his leg. Smith broke his leg and dislocated his ankle during an FA Cup clash with Liverpool back in January 2006 after blocking Riise's shot. Sir Alex...
Erik ten Hag’s injury update on Manchester United striker Anthony Martial
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed out from giving a timeline as to when Anthony Martial will return to full fitness. The Red Devils missed Martial after an injury ruled him out for the club’s Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion. United lost the game...
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Arsenal interested in move for young Villareal winger
Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out with fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool for Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino. The Gunners have already spent a total of £118 million so far this summer and are widely expected to add to their current spree. Rumours associate the club with the...
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Gary Neville explains why Manchester United players can't handle the pressure after Brighton loss
Gary Neville had his say on Manchester United's 2-1 loss against Brighton in the Premier League opener and says that the players can't "handle the pressure" of playing at Old Trafford. Two first half goals from Pascal Gross gave United a reality check following a relatively positive pre-season. A scrappy...
Jaap Stam confident of Manchester United sealing Frenkie de Jong transfer despite current rumours
Manchester United have been trying to sign Frenkie de Jong throughout this summer and Jaap Stam feels their efforts won’t go to waste. The Red Devils started discussing with Barcelona for De Jong almost three months back as they made the player their primary target for the summer. However,...
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to join Cesc Fabregas as shareholder in Como 1907
Two members of Arsenal folklore are set to venture into the world of club ownership, attaining shares in Serie B side Como 1907. Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas are all but nailed on to be shareholders in the Serie B club, with the latter also being a player for the Italian side for the coming season.
