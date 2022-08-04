ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo

By Ataas Sheekhuna
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 1

Related
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Frenchman#Athletic#Atletico Madrid
SPORTbible

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
SPORTbible

Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Arsenal interested in move for young Villareal winger

Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out with fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool for Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino. The Gunners have already spent a total of £118 million so far this summer and are widely expected to add to their current spree. Rumours associate the club with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy