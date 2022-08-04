6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.fox10tv.com
WALA-TV FOX10
Man, woman dead in shooting and fire in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and woman are dead after a shooting and fire on Osage Street in Mobile. The Mobile Police Department said the deceased victims’ names are Laquisha Towner, 33, of McIntosh, and Derrick Rembert, 48, of Mobile. Firefighters arrived at a house around 7:40 a.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
WALA-TV FOX10
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay. The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap. Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin. Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity. They told the raccoon to consider...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Focus Women’s Conference seeks nominations for 2nd Annual Focus 40/40 Awards
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An upcoming event honors Alabama women across the state and officials are seeking nominees. It is the 2nd Annual Focus 40/40 Awards. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Devin Ford to learn more about it. Focus 40/40 Awards. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 11...
