New waterfront seafood restaurant opens in Sarasota and passes grouper sandwich test

By Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
My enthusiasm for local waterfront restaurants — in Sarasota, Anna Maria Island, Venice, Bradenton, Cortez Village, and Englewood — is well documented. And while I regularly visit my favorites in Sarasota and Manatee counties, plus a bunch in Charlotte County and particularly Punta Gorda, I love discovering new places for eating and drinking while looking for dolphins, manatees, seabirds and such. Even more exciting? A waterfront destination that serves fresh seafood and can pass the grouper sandwich test.

Fortunately, a place with a whole lot of potential recently opened in south Sarasota County. Deep Lagoon Seafood and Oyster House is nestled along the Intracoastal Waterway and Little Sarasota Bay on Blackburn Point Road in Osprey, just down the street from the historic swing bridge and Casey Key Fish House, another favorite of mine. Unlike Casey Key Fish House, though, which has a funky Old Florida feel, Deep Lagoon is more contemporary coastal — and elevated.

Deep Lagoon recently opened in Osprey overlooking Little Sarasota Bay

The restaurant rises above the water on stilts to prevent damage from flooding, I imagine, and offers a second-floor interior with a high, exposed ceiling. There's an open kitchen, a centrally located bar, and then lots of window space offering bayfront views as well as a spacious, covered deck for those interested in open-air dining with the docks and water directly below and the luxurious homes of Casey Key in the distance.

In addition to the fresh fish and raw bar, the large menu features all manner of seafood including grouper oscar, chili rub tripletail, mahi thermidor and stuffed hogfish as well as more commonplace faves such as coconut shrimp, fish and chips, and cedar plank salmon, all priced around $30. Starters range from gator bites or conch fritters both priced under $15 to the "seafood towers" that cost $70 and $130.

Deep Lagoon serves a red grouper sandwich priced at $33 or $16 on the 'light lunch' menu

There are also soups, salads, tacos and sandwiches with the seafood gumbo — and especially the blackened grouper sandwich —making me want to return to Deep Lagoon. Because, really, a Florida seafood restaurant must pass the grouper sandwich test before you can even think about taking it seriously. Fortunately, at Deep Lagoon the fillet of red grouper arrived perfectly plump, moist, fresh and flavorful with expert seasoning and served on a soft roll with lettuce and tomato, and a side of tasty fries. The sandwich cost $33, which might be a bit high, with a smaller version offered for about half that price on the light lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While Deep Lagoon is not exactly a local creation it's part of the Phelan Family Brands that started in nearby Bonita Springs in the late 1990s with Pinchers Crab Shack. Today, there are Pinchers throughout Florida including at 900 Venetia Bay Blvd. in Venice and 10707 Rodeo Drive in the original downtown Lakewood Ranch on the Manatee County side. Meanwhile, there are Deep Lagoon restaurants located in Naples, Fort Myers, and Marco Island, with another planned for Waterside Place, which is located on the Sarasota County side of Lakewood Ranch.

In the future, I look forward to dining at perhaps both of Deep Lagoon's Sarasota County locations and should also give Pinchers a shot. I see they also serve a Gulf grouper sandwich that I would love to put to the test!

Deep Lagoon Seafood and Oyster House is at 482 Blackburn Point Road, Osprey. For more information, call 941-770-3337 or visit deeplagoon.com.

Wade Tatangelo is the Herald-Tribune’s dining and entertainment editor overseeing the weekly Ticket publication. He's also author of the Best Things to Eat and Top Things to Do columns and co-leader of USA Today Network's Uniquely Florida team creating statewide content. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He may be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.​​​​​​

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Sarasota Bay#Open Kitchen#Fish And Chips#Restaurants#Manatee#Deep Lagoon Seafood#Oyster House
