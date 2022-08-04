Augusta man wanted by RCSO for card theft

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft.

The incident happened on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive.

Authorities say that Thaddeus Frazier, 17, has an active warrant at this time.

If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Ryan Ferguson at (706) 821-1032 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.