Customs & Border Protection pauses border wall construction at friendship park

Washington Examiner
Construction paused for border wall that would cut through California park
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is pausing a project in California's Friendship Park to negotiate with U.S. and Mexican locals who want assurance they will be allowed continued access to the park. The halted Department of Homeland Security plans, announced in May, called for new primary and secondary walls through...
Busted: U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Mexican Counterparts Disrupt Smuggling During Bi-national Operation
Busted: on Wednesday around 6 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch coordinated a bi-national patrol operation with Guardia Nacional and Instituto Nacional de Migracion in the mountainous area east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. This area is known for smuggling and...
Man rescued from high atop border wall
Rescuers climbed a ladder to save a man who got stranded high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego Friday night.
onscene.tv
Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego
08.03.2022 | 11:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The resident Andy Stinson sits under the shade of these Ficus trees every day to watch the sunset. he believes that he is being retaliated at by the H.O.A. President of the City Scene H.O.A. and the trees have been ordered to be moved.
Captain of drug boat that rammed coast guard vessel in San Diego sentenced
The captain of a boat carrying nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine when he rammed it into a Coast Guard vessel off the coast of San Diego was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison.
sduptownnews.com
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
Man shot outside San Diego resort
Someone pulled up in an SUV and shot a man in the parking lot of a San Diego resort early Sunday morning, police said.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
$35M in Financing Secured on Properties in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa
Nearly $35 million in financing has been secured for a portfolio of multifamily properties located in San Diego and three suburbs, a real estate firm announced. The loan covers nearly 151 units spread across five properties, according to Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which arranged the funding. The ten-year loan...
News 8 KFMB
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
A San Diego native lost her home and everything in it after it burned in the Oak Fire. In an emotional interview the mother fears starting over with her 11-year-old.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
americanmilitarynews.com
Surfers chase storm swells onto Coronado Navy base, landing two trespassers in handcuffs
Two surfers chasing storm waves were cited for trespassing Tuesday when they stepped onto Breakers Beach at Naval Air Station North Island, according to a base spokesperson. The beach, just west of Coronado’s public dog beach, is demarcated by a fence that extends a short distance into the Pacific, which separates the public beach from the Navy’s.
sandiegocountynews.com
Former director of finance for La Jolla Music Society sentenced to 30 months in prison
San Diego, CA–A former finance director for La Jolla Music Society was sentenced in federal court to 30 months in prison for embezzling more than $650,000 from the non-profit over a 10-year period. Chris Benavides, 52, of San Diego was also ordered to pay a minimum of $650,000 in...
Village drivers irked by 'sneak attack' in parking enforcement
A perceived increase in parking enforcement in select parts of La Jolla's Village is irking some residents who have received multiple citations after seeing minimal ticketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire destroys motor home, trailers at Jamul RV campground storage site
A motor home and three trailers were destroyed Sunday in a fire at a campground storage site, Cal Fire San Diego said.
City Buys 25 Acres to Expand Wildlife Conservation Area in Mission Trails Park
San Diego recently acquired 25 acres of land for $773,500 to add to the preserved wildlife areas within Mission Trails Regional Park, it was announced Thursday. The sale is part of the Multiple Species Conservation Program and is intended to protect the Diegan Coastal Sage Scrub and some native grassland habitats on the land. According to a release from the city, staff also believe there is a high potential the federally endangered California Gnatcatcher bird is present on the property.
Engadget
San Diego joins other cities in restricting cops' use of surveillance technology
San Diego is joining the ranks of cities clamping down on surveillance technology. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the City Council has given a final greenlight to an ordinance requiring approval for tech that can identify and track individuals, such as body and streetlight cameras. Municipal government workers will have to outline the intended uses of a surveillance system, while a new privacy advisory board and residents will be asked for input. Councillors will also conduct yearly reviews of in-use systems.
Beach plans spoiled for some due to water contact advisories
Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.
Illegal dwellers evicted from property in Escondido, cleanup almost complete
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A property in Escondido that has been a nuisance for years is finally being cleaned up. Neighbors contacted CBS 8 in April, complaining about junk on the property, disturbances, and people living there illegally. The land off West El Norte Parkway has now been cleared and...
San Diego Humane Society works to tackle alarming number of animal cruelty complaints
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is working to combat animal cruelty and put an end to an alarming number of animal cruelty calls. Just this past week, the Humane Society took in a kitten that was thrown out of a moving car in Carmel Mountain Ranch on Sunday, July 31.
