ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

GU, low-priced, trend-driven sister brand of Uniqlo, to make U.S. debut

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

New Jeans, Please: America Imported $2B+ Worth of Denim Through June

Click here to read the full article. Denim’s had a rip-roaring year so far and the consumer appetite for trendy silhouettes and new wardrobe additions is showing up in the data. Moving to meet consumer demand and restock shelves, U.S. brands and retailers imported 42.63 percent more denim apparel for a value of $2.05 billion in the first half of the year, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). However, executives and economists warn that the consumer purchasing boom could stall in the second half. Kontoor Brands on Thursday reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 2 increased...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy