Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound music festival puts local musicians at center stage

The iconic Joni Mitchell’s recent surprise performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival prompted a world-wide outpouring of love and respect. This was her first musical performance since suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2015 that left her unable to walk and talk. Last year, she spoke of having polio as a child as “a rehearsal for the rest of my life”. The tributes for Mitchell celebrated her triumph from illness to recovery, but they also paid homage to Mitchell’s career that has pivoted on protest. Mitchell is largely associated with folk scenes of the 60s and 70s. She...

MUSIC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO