HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Firefighters continued to battle fires burning in remote areas of Northern California as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires triggered more evacuations in Humboldt County.Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties started a series of fires on Friday.The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered expanded evacuations Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. as the fires expanded to the north.The group of eight fires still burning has consumed approximately 1,100 acres so far and remain at 0% containment.There were already mandatory evacuation orders in...

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO