[UPDATE 9:39 p.m.] One Structure Threatened After Gold Fire Starts North of Blocksburg
About 2:45 p.m., a new fire report came into firefighters of start in the 36,400 block of Alderpoint Road. The Gold Fire, as it is called, is five acres in size with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Ward. Ward told us that one...
Evacuation Orders Issued Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
HUM-E063-A NORTH OF Forest Route 6n39. When an evacuation is anticipated, follow these checklists (if time allows) to give your home the best chance of surviving a wildfire. Home Evacuation Checklist – How to Prepare for Evacuation:. Inside the House. Have your Emergency Supply Kit/Evacuation Bag ready to go....
New Evacuation Warnings Issued Sunday by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 7:52 p.m.
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for the following areas- Suzy Q Road and all roads off of Suzy Q Road, Trinity Village and Wallen Ranch Road. Area residents and visitors in the...
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
Evacuation orders expand for Humboldt County lightning fires; McKinney Fire holds steady
HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Firefighters continued to battle fires burning in remote areas of Northern California as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires triggered more evacuations in Humboldt County.Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties started a series of fires on Friday.The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered expanded evacuations Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. as the fires expanded to the north.The group of eight fires still burning has consumed approximately 1,100 acres so far and remain at 0% containment.There were already mandatory evacuation orders in...
Motorcyclist Receives Serious Injuries in Eureka Crash Yesterday
A little after 7 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle crashed into a motorcycle near at the intersection of 5th and R in Eureka. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured. According to information coming over the scanner, he likely has a broken leg and in addition had back pain. According to one...
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted at 7:36 p.m.:. Due to #SixRiversLightningComplex Fire, an immediate #EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj (1/2) EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E063, HUM-E064, and HUM-E077-B, south/southeast of...
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
New Evacuation Warning Issued for North of Willow Creek
UPDATE The evacuation warning listed below has been upgraded to a Evacuation Order. Click here:. Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m. Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. NEW EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E056 and HUM-E057, north of Willow Creek ....
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
Altercation at Best Western Triggers Large Law Enforcement Response
Cal Fire personnel responded to an alarm at the Best Western in Garberville on Thursday night. However, they arrived at an incident that was not a fire. Instead, an altercation was occurring between several individuals. City Ambulance also responded. Humboldt County Sherrif’s Office was requested to respond to the incident...
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
Humboldt: Going Down!
Guffman, the errant guide dog for an Arcata woman, has been located!. According to our sister site, the Humboldt Paws Cause, Guffman was located trapped in a neighbor’s backyard, the dope. OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL:...
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
One-way traffic controls in Trinity County after motorcycle, big rig crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 4:15 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 is now under one-way traffic control after a big rig and motorcycle crashed in Trinity County, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the crash was east of Douglas City. The CHP Trinity-River said its officers are at the scene. The highway was...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Douglas City (Douglas City, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon. The motorcyclist slammed into an empty logging truck. The motorcyclist died following the head-on collision.
