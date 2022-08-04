ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene Airport to add nonstop flights to Palm Springs in November

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Eugene Airport will start offering nonstop flights to Palm Springs, California, through Avelo Airlines starting in November.

The airline will offer flights to Palm Springs on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with one-way tickets starting at $39 on AveloAir.com, the airport said in a news release Thursday. On those days, the flights will depart the Eugene Airport at 10:45 a.m. and arrive in Palm Springs at 12:55 p.m. Flights to Eugene will leave Palm Springs at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at 3:40 p.m.

"We have a strong partnership with Avelo Airlines and are excited for their addition of this flight between Eugene and Palm Springs,” said Cathryn Stephens, the airport's director.

The new route will use Boeing Next-Generation 737 planes. In April 2021, Avelo chose Eugene as one of its 12 airports to serve as inaugural cities for the new startup budget airline with flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

