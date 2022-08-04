ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton

A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
GROTON, CT
Register Citizen

Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa

AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
AVON, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich FD: 21 people, cats, bird displaced by 14th Street blaze

NORWICH — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Fourteenth Street residence Sunday morning, aiding 21 people affected by the fire, according to fire officials. The department was dispatched to a house in the Greenville section of the city at 5:11 a.m., Battalion Chief Michael Dziavit said in a report.
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination

EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
EASTON, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar shooting kills 1, injures another

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated into a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven police said. Police said that the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar in East Haven on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument then eventually […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
