EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.

EASTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO