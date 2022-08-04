WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford

Read on www.newstimes.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Eyewitness News
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 7 hours ago. Eight different...
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
Beyond Hartford: Mansfield
Cooling off doesn’t have to mean joining half of Connecticut on the beach; it can be going into the woods to escape the urban heat island effect. Within a 10-minute walk of the last stop on the 913 Manchester-Tolland-Storrs express there are multiple hiking trails, and many more if you extend the walk or bring your bike along.
NBC Connecticut
Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton
A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
Chili Fest returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Chili Fest is back in New Haven after a two-year hiatus. The festival took over East Shore Park on Saturday afternoon. It’s held by the Community Action Agency of New Haven. Folks enjoyed beer and chili tastings, along with food trucks and live entertainment. Eighteen cooks from across New England […]
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
iheart.com
Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)
Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
Silver alert issued for 86-year-old East Hartford man
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Police Department has issued a silver alert for an 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at his residence around noon on Sunday. Irwin Alleyne, described as a Black male, 5-foot-4, 145 lbs, bald with a small beard, was last seen wearing jeans and a white […]
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Motorcycle Crash Closes Commerce Drive
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a. motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street in Fairfield, CT. The. crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a...
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
East Haven couple reunited with dogs trapped in stolen car
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with two dogs inside this morning in East Haven. Rascal and Darius are now reunited with their owners, who feared the worst after a man drove off in their car with the dogs inside. The life of the dogs […]
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Why do teens run away? These Connecticut youth journalists looked into it.
It’s a common occurrence in Waterbury: a teenager goes missing and the Waterbury Police Department writes up a one-page missing person flyer. A lot of them end up on Instagram, said Tassura Nunes, a 17-year-old Waterbury resident. “When it’s on people’s stories, they are much more descriptive and you...
New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday. Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Respond to Fire in Meriden
Firefighters responded to a fire on South Colony Street in Meriden Monday afternoon. Fire officials said they received a call reporting a stove fire in the building just after 2 p.m. They were responding during an electrical storm, received a call that the building was on fire, and found heavy...
Truck driver opens a pizza place
VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
