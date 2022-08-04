ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford

By Leeanne Griffin
NewsTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Mansfield

Cooling off doesn’t have to mean joining half of Connecticut on the beach; it can be going into the woods to escape the urban heat island effect. Within a 10-minute walk of the last stop on the 913 Manchester-Tolland-Storrs express there are multiple hiking trails, and many more if you extend the walk or bring your bike along.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton

A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
GROTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Restaurants
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Hartford, CT
Food & Drinks
WTNH

Chili Fest returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Chili Fest is back in New Haven after a two-year hiatus. The festival took over East Shore Park on Saturday afternoon. It’s held by the Community Action Agency of New Haven. Folks enjoyed beer and chili tastings, along with food trucks and live entertainment. Eighteen cooks from across New England […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)

Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Alcoholic Beverages#Trucks#Vegan#Food Drink
WTNH

Silver alert issued for 86-year-old East Hartford man

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Police Department has issued a silver alert for an 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at his residence around noon on Sunday. Irwin Alleyne, described as a Black male, 5-foot-4, 145 lbs, bald with a small beard, was last seen wearing jeans and a white […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Motorcycle Crash Closes Commerce Drive

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a. motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street in Fairfield, CT. The. crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bristol Press

Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend

BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

East Haven couple reunited with dogs trapped in stolen car

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with two dogs inside this morning in East Haven. Rascal and Darius are now reunited with their owners, who feared the worst after a man drove off in their car with the dogs inside. The life of the dogs […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday. Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Respond to Fire in Meriden

Firefighters responded to a fire on South Colony Street in Meriden Monday afternoon. Fire officials said they received a call reporting a stove fire in the building just after 2 p.m. They were responding during an electrical storm, received a call that the building was on fire, and found heavy...
MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Truck driver opens a pizza place

VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
Eyewitness News

22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy