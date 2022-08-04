ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

Ah, glamping - it's camping for those, like me, who are not campers by nature

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u51go_0h56vxcb00

Greetings! It is Friday once again, which means it's time for your weekly Coast Star Connection.

Hot enough for you? I love this weather but can understand why it is not for everybody. If you're looking for a few things to read in the shade or in the comfort of your air-conditioned home, I've got some stories for you here. Hope you've brought your appetite - one of these articles may make you hungry.

Adventures in Glamping

My column this week is about the "glamping" trip my wife Valerie and I took last week to the Huttopia in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. "Glamping," of course, is short for "glamorous camping," in which all outdoorsy notions of "roughing it" are tempered just a bit with the kind of luxuries and accommodations that you are more likely to find in a hotel. There's a Huttopia is Sanford, as you may know. Val and I had a wonderful time at the one in New Hampshire, once we figured out what that loud screech was that we heard in the dark our first night there . . .

Sweet and Savory

Mornings in Paris, a cafe with sites in Kennebunk and Ogunquit, now offers all kinds of crepes, which are those "thin pancakes" that you can fold and stuff with all sorts of sweet or savory fillings. The site on Western Avenue in Kennebunk has its own standalone creperie, where you can order a treat, have a seat, and relax for a while. Currently, there are several options on the menu - and, according to Mornings in Paris owner Paul Humphrey - customers have enjoyed them all but have picked a clear favorite among them.

By the Sea for 125 Years

St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Chapel, located on Shore Road in Cape Neddick, is celebrating its 125th anniversary this summer. Members of the seasonal church will hold the cornerstone event of their ongoing celebration this Sunday, Aug. 7. The church welcomes one and all - if you want to escape the hubbub of Tourism Central here in coastal southern Maine and visit someplace peaceful, St. Peter's will do the trick.

Same Title, Different Town

Back in January, Kennebunk Town Manager Mike Pardue announced that he would retire this November. Instead, he will become the next town manager in Wells. In an email earlier this week, Pardue shared the reasons behind his new decision and explained why Wells in particular appeals to him.

'Don't give up on us'

Tuesday made exactly a month since police and family members last had any idea about the whereabouts of missing Sanford mother Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their two-year-old daughter, Lydia. This week, Jill's father, Ron Sidebotham, thanked everyone who has supported his family and expressed hope that their help will continue. Sidebotham says disappearing without a trace is just not in his daughter's character - and he gives one major reason why.

As always, thank you for reading. See you next Friday!

