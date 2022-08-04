6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.kctv5.com
KWQC
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
KCTV 5
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
LAWRENCE, Kan (KCTV/AP) --- A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in the city, according to Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent...
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
publicradiotulsa.org
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case
A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
KCTV 5
Family accuses Lee's Summit water park of racism
Two juveniles are dead following a double-shooting Sunday afternoon. "We're ready": Chiefs fans prepare for new season as St. Joseph hosts Family Fun Day. Ready for redemption after last season's heartbreak, Chiefs fans are celebrating the start of a new season on the horizon. Back to School Celebration held at...
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
Friday morning shooting sends one to hospital, one arrested
One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex involving a self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
Toddler found wandering twice in same day, father sentenced
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a toddler pleads guilty to child abandonment and endangerment for allowing his son to get out of the home and wander the streets in Burkburnett twice in one day. Adrien Vallier was given a 2 year deferred sentence after pleading on Tuesday, August 2, in 78th District Court. He […]
kswo.com
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
KTUL
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect with felony warrants out of Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect with felony warrants out of Missouri. On Tuesday, deputies say they responded to a residence in southern Wyandotte for reports of stolen property. The suspect, identified as Jacob Williams, fled the residence near East 156...
Women work to get dog out back after man leaves her behind in California
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa women said a man arrested for harboring a teenage runaway twice now left his dog behind in California. FOX23 previously reported that Christopher Bartley was first arrested in June for harboring a teenage runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
